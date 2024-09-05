FM Fidan To Visit North Macedonia
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By News Centre
Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will pay an official
visit to North Macedonia on Thursday, according to the Turkish
Foreign Ministry.
During his visit, Fidan is expected to discuss bilateral
relations as well as current regional and international
developments with officials in the Balkan country, the ministry
said in a statement on Wednesday.
Fidan will also meet the Turkish community and business
representatives in the country.
Türkiye holds a significant position in North Macedonia's
foreign relations, being the first state to recognize North
Macedonia with her constitutional name and to appoint an ambassador
to Skopje.
The visit underscores the strong ties between the two nations,
with Türkiye currently ranking as the seventh largest foreign
investor in North Macedonia.
MENAFN05092024000195011045ID1108639312
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.