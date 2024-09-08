More Than 500 Settlements Remain Without Electricity In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Yesterday, power companies restored power to nearly 20,000 consumers. Due to the hostilities and technical disruptions, 531 settlements remain without electricity.

This was reported by the press service of the of of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

“Yesterday, power engineers restored power to 19,821 consumers who were de-energized as a result of hostilities and technological disruptions,” the statement said.

In particular, in Kharkiv and Sumy regions, substations and household consumers were de-energized as a result of hostilities, but power was restored according to the backup scheme.

In Donetsk region, an artillery shelling damaged a building on the territory of a power facility, but there were no casualties. In Kyiv region, an explosive device was found and defused during work at a power facility.

In addition, a drone attack at a substation in Dnipropetrovsk oblast resulted in equipment being shut down and power outages for household and industrial consumers. The power supply was partially restored.

In total, 531 settlements remain without power supply as of this morning due to the hostilities and technical violations.

The Ministry of Energy reminds that today, September 8, there will be no electricity restrictions for consumers. A large-scale repair campaign is currently underway to restore the stable operation of the power system and prepare for the autumn-winter period.

No electricity exports are taking place and are not planned.

As reported, Ukrainian power engineers restored electricity supply to more than 60,000 subscribers on September 7.

Photo: Ukrenergo