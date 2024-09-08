One Killed, Four Injured In Blast In NW Pakistan

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Sept 9 (NNN-APP) – At least one person was killed and four others were injured, when a blast went off in Pakistan's north-west Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials said, yesterday.

The blast occurred near a vehicle, in the Wana area of South Waziristan, the country's tribal region, bordering Afghanistan, said police officials in South Waziristan.

Following the blast, rescue teams, along with security forces, reached the explosion site. Police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation in the surroundings to arrest the culprits.

No group or person has claimed responsibility for the attack, yet.– NNN-APP

