One Killed, Four Injured In Blast In NW Pakistan
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
ISLAMABAD, Sept 9 (NNN-APP) – At least one person was killed and four others were injured, when a blast went off in Pakistan's north-west Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Police officials said, yesterday.
The blast occurred near a vehicle, in the Wana area of South Waziristan, the country's tribal region, bordering Afghanistan, said police officials in South Waziristan.
Following the blast, rescue teams, along with security forces, reached the explosion site. Police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation in the surroundings to arrest the culprits.
No group or person has claimed responsibility for the attack, yet.– NNN-APP
MENAFN08092024000200011047ID1108649997
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.