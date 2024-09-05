Azerbaijan Army Positions In Kalbajar Subjected To Fire
On September 5, at about 09:55 the Armenian armed forces units
from the positions in the direction of Yukhari Zaghali settlement
of Basarkechar region using small arms subjected to fire the
Azerbaijan army positions stationed in the direction of the Zivel
settlement of the Kalbajar region, Azernews
reports.
Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in the
mentioned direction.
