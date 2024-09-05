عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Army Positions In Kalbajar Subjected To Fire

Azerbaijan Army Positions In Kalbajar Subjected To Fire


9/5/2024 5:19:02 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 5, at about 09:55 the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Yukhari Zaghali settlement of Basarkechar region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan army positions stationed in the direction of the Zivel settlement of the Kalbajar region, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction.

MENAFN05092024000195011045ID1108639309


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search