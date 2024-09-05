Amir Meets Speaker Of Finnish Parliament

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met with HE Jussi Halla-aho, Speaker of the Parliament of Finland, at its headquarters in the capital, Helsinki, Thursday morning.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them in various fields, in addition to discussing a number of topics of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by Their Excellencies the members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir, and from the Finnish side, a number of Their Excellencies the members of Parliament.