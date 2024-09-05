Belkin Announces Mobile Charging Accessories That Are Made-To-Move And New Ways To Protect And Connect Devices - Aetoswi...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Belkin , a leading consumer brand for over 40 years, today announced 11 new travel-ready products across its mobile charging category, as well as solutions to enable more flexible options to work while on the go. Designed in California at its in-house labs, the new announcements underscore Belkin innovation, quality and its commitment to building products consumers need. All new products are made with post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastics in line with the company's commitment to find more responsible ways to build products.

Belkin International can be found on the IFA show floor, Exhibit Hall 3.2, stand #210.

Foldable Wireless Chargers with Qi2

BoostCharge Magnetic Foldable Charger

This folding stand design is compact and travel ready. Delivering 15W of fast wireless charging to iPhone and other Qi2 enabled devices, its powerful magnetic connection secures the device to charging stand and magnetically holds it vertically or horizontally for hands-free use. Use the elevated, customizable position to scroll or watch, and support the Standby Mode feature for iPhone users. It is available in two versions: standalone charges phone only; the 2-in-1 version charges phone and earbuds. 20W power supply and USB-C cable are included. Premium materials include soft touch phone pad, non-slip base and durable hinge construction.

Price: $44.99 / £39.99 / €44.99 to $69.99 / £59.99 / €69.99

Availability: Standalone version coming September 2024; 2-in-1 version available now at belkin and available from Autumn 2024 in select retailers worldwide.

BoostCharge 3-in-1 Magnetic Foldable Charger

Charge all your essentials with this foldable 3-in-1. Both portable and with customizable charging angles, it delivers 15W of fast wireless charging to iPhone or Qi2 enabled device, 5W to Apple Watch and 5W for earbuds. If used as a pad, keep it flat. If a stand is preferred, the pad lifts easily and holds steady. Simply fold it down for safe transport when it's time to pack it away.

Price: $99.99 / £99.99 / €99.99

Availability: Available now at belkin and select retailers worldwide.

BoostCharge Pro Magnetic Wireless Travel Pad

A traveller's best friend. Available in both 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 versions, use it as a pad or fold up into a stand. It delivers 15W of fast wireless charging to iPhone or Qi2 enabled device, 5W to Apple Watch and 5W for earbuds. Qi2 magnetic technology means the phone is held secure, optimizing energy usage and safeguarding the device's battery life.

Price: $119.00 / £109.00 / €119.00 to $129.99 / £119.99 / €129.99

Availability: Coming Autumn 2024 to belkin and select retailers worldwide.

High-capacity Power Banks

BoostCharge Power Bank 10K w/ Integrated Cable

This compact 10K power bank makes charging easy. With integrated PD PPS, charge a USB-C smartphone, earbuds or tablet. It provides the option to split the power and charge multiple devices at once. Available in Black, Blue and Pink and White (MEA exclusive).

Price: $39.99 / £24.99 / €29.99

Availability: Coming Autumn 2024 to belkin and select retailers worldwide.

BoostCharge Pro 3-Port Laptop Power Bank 20K

This 65W power bank is built with a 20K battery capacity; enough to charge a laptop, MacBook or smartphone quickly and safely. Its full colour digital display shows battery status to easily monitor the remaining charge and manage power needs efficiently for all devices. Options for 65W PD via single USB-C connection or split the power across two USB-Cs and a USB-A, to charge 3 devices simultaneously.

Price: $89.99 / £79.99 / €89.99

Availability: Available now at belkin and belkin/uk, and coming soon to select retailers worldwide.

Cables Made More Responsibly

BoostCharge 2-in-1 USB-C and Lightning Cable

Charge existing and future devices with this 2-in-1 cable. MFi and USB-IF certified and tested to over 30,000 bends and over 10,000 plug-ins, this cable will deliver up to 60W of power to any USB-C or Lightning device. It features a built-in interchangeable Lightning connector for users to easily switch between their charging needs. A handy cable strap keeps things tidy and protects it from tangles. Exterior braiding is made of 100% post-consumer recycled polyester, certified by the Global Recycled Standard (GRS), cable head and internal jacket are made of 50% GRS-certified post-consumer recycled thermoplastic.

This is part of a rolling change to transition all our PVC and Braided PVC to PCR material.

Price : $24.99 / £19.99 / €24.99

Availability: Coming Autumn 2024 to select retailers worldwide.

Portable Keyboards for Work-on-the-go

Pro Keyboard Case collection

The Belkin Pro Keyboard case makes working from anywhere, easy. The backlit Bluetooth keyboard pairs to iPad to offer the ease of use of an external keyboard with the added defence of a protective cover. The premium faux leather exterior protects the device, while a soft, anti-slip interior protects the screen from scratches. It auto wakes/sleeps when opening/closing, and features a large, click-anywhere trackpad. Its long-lasting battery (between 460mAh – 600mAh) holds charge independently from iPad.



Everyday Keyboard Case with Cradle for iPad Air 10.9" and iPad Pro 11" £99.99/ €109.99

Pro Keyboard Case with Magnetic Stand for iPad Air 10.9" and iPad Pro 11" £139.99 / €149.99 Pro Keyboard Case with Magnetic Stand for iPad Pro 12.9" £189.99 / €199.99

Availability: Available now at belkin/uk, belkin/de and Belkin EMEA retailers.

Media kit is available for download HERE .

About Belkin

Belkin is a California-based accessories leader delivering award-winning power, protection, productivity, connectivity, and audio products over the last 40 years. Designed and engineered in Southern California and sold in more than 100 countries around the world, Belkin has maintained its steadfast focus on research and development, community, education, sustainability and most importantly, the people it serves. From our humble beginnings in a Southern California garage in 1983, Belkin has become a diverse, global technology company. We remain forever inspired by the planet we live on, and the connection between people and technology.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink