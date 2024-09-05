US State Department denies Pakistan exemption from sanctions imposed on Iran

(MENAFN) The US State Department has denied Pakistan an exemption from sanctions imposed on Iran, preventing the completion of a long-delayed gas pipeline project between the two countries. US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller emphasized that the US advises countries considering trade deals with Iran to carefully assess the potential consequences of such agreements, reinforcing the ongoing restrictions due to sanctions.



Miller further highlighted that addressing Pakistan's energy shortages remains a key priority for the US. He noted that Washington continues to engage with the Pakistani on energy security matters, underscoring the importance of cooperation between the two nations in this regard. However, he did not indicate any flexibility on sanctions that would enable the gas pipeline project with Iran to move forward.



In addition to discussing energy issues, Miller reiterated Washington’s strong support for Pakistan in its fight against terrorism. He condemned recent attacks by Baloch separatists in the province of Balochistan and acknowledged the suffering of the Pakistani people due to terrorist activities, emphasizing the US commitment to standing by Pakistan in counterterrorism efforts.



Meanwhile, senior Pakistani officials revealed that Iran has issued a final warning to Pakistan, indicating that Tehran may pursue legal action in the Paris Court of Arbitration if Pakistan fails to complete its part of the gas pipeline by September. Iran claims to have invested USD2 billion in the project on its side of the border and is prepared to begin exporting gas. The project, originally slated for completion in 2014, has been delayed for a decade due to US sanctions, and Pakistan now faces the possibility of a fine of up to USD18 billion for failing to meet its contractual obligations.

