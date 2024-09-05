Uganda Marathoner Rebecca Cheptegei Dies After Petrol Attack By Ex-Partner

(MENAFN- IANS) Nairobi, Sep 5 (IANS) Ugandan marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei, who recently competed in the Paris Olympics, has died after fighting for her life in the hospital following a brutal attack by a former partner in western Kenya.

The had sustained severe burns to more than 75 per cent of her body after she was set on fire by an ex-partner at her home in Endebess, where she had been training.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our athlete, Rebecca Cheptegei early this morning, who tragically fell victim to domestic violence. As a federation, we condemn such acts and call for justice. May her soul rest In Peace," Ugandan Athletics said in a post on X.

"On behalf of #TeamKenya we extend our deepest condolences to the Ugandan sports community, family, and friends of Rebecca Cheptegei. Rebecca's talent, and perseverance as Uganda's Women's Marathon record holder and a Paris 2024 Olympian will always be remembered and celebrated," the Kenyan Olympic team said in a statement.

"Her untimely and tragic passing is a profound loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time as we honor her legacy and advocate for an end to gender-based violence. May her soul rest in peace," it added.

Cheptegei, who had previously secured gold at the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships in 2022, was rescued by neighbours after the attack and was admitted to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret.

Her alleged attacker also sustained serious burns and was admitted to the same hospital. The local police is investigating the matter.