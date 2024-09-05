Axis Brain And Back Institute Launches Multidisciplinary Treatment For Neuropathy And More

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DECATUR, TEXAS, USA, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Decatur, Texas, September 5, 2024: Axis Brain and Back Institute is pleased to announce that it has recently launched a multidisciplinary service for patients with numbness, tingling, and burning in their feet and hands, primarily due to and peripheral neuropathy. These new treatment options are designed to provide lasting relief and help patients improve their overall quality of life.This new state-of-the-art multidisciplinary treatment service features a team of specialists across various fields, including pain management, physical therapy , and neurosurgery, who provide comprehensive treatment plans to address each neuropathy patient's unique needs. They use the latest diagnostic tools and innovative treatment options, including minimally invasive surgery and cutting-edge therapies, to help patients manage and overcome neuropathy symptoms like numbness, tingling, and burning. These personalized treatment plans address specific conditions and needs to give patients the highest level of care.As part of their commitment to excellence and patient-centered care with the most advanced treatment, Axis Brain and Back Institute professionals offer educational resources and support programs to help patients manage their conditions and maintain healthy lifestyles. With the new multidisciplinary treatment service, patients with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy will have better access to specialized care designed to address their unique situations and help them improve their quality of life.Anyone interested in learning about the new multidisciplinary treatment service for numbness, tingling, and burning associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy can visit the Axis Brain and Back Institute website or call 1-817-502-7411.About Axis Brain and Back Institute: Axis Brain and Back Institute is a multidisciplinary medical institute that provides innovative, patient-centered care for individuals experiencing back and neck issues. Its team uses cutting-edge technology and comprehensive, personalized treatment plans to offer the highest quality of care and enhance patient outcomes. It is dedicated to medical excellence and helping patients overcome their pain.Company: Axis Brain and Back InstituteAddress: 1001 W Eagle DriveCity: DecaturState: TXZip code: 76234Telephone number: 1-817-502-7411Fax number: 1-817-502-7412

