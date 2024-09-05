The World's Best Connectors Shift Focus To Empower Families And Strengthen Communities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

For it 5th anniversary, The World's Best Connectors LLC is soliciting new members and reaching new audiences.

"Wish I Had Known" is an intensive mastermind which will give parents the resources, references and referrals they need while nurturing a student-athlete.

WBC will be using NILO to highlight collegiate sports and the that make it possible.

Like the Phoenix, the bird its headquarters is named after, World's Best Connectors LLC has risen two years after the pandemic with a new emphasis on families.

- Kairand BellingerPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The World's Best Connectors LLC (WBC ), an international community of C-suite executives, headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is celebrating its 5th anniversary. It is proud to be among the only 55% of American businesses that reach that mark. It has been known for helping other executives enhance their connections with employees, clients, government and the media so far through its five annual conferences, over a dozen workshops and seminars, many partnership events, and numerous interviews with famous business leaders.Denise Meridith, a well-known government and business leader in Arizona for 29 years, formed WBC in 2019. In addition to providing training for hundreds of executives, WBC has helped businesses grow within and outside the organization. For example, In 2020, it helped Asia Climaco and her Athletes Business Council host a business pitch contest for professional athletes during Super Bowl Week in Miami. WBC has maintained excellent relationships with other business groups like Local First Arizona, C-Suite Network, Eliances, the Arizona Commerce Authority, UPI Loan Fund, Arizona Community Foundation, and the revived Black Chamber of Arizona.WBC's forte continues to be forging new business partnerships. Kairand Bellinger, Founder of Raavolution, says,“I joined WBC in January 2024. One of the best decisions that I've made in the last 10 years! In this short time of six months, through WBC, mixers, and events, through the partnerships I've gained, we've been able to grow our business from a Southwest company to an international corporation. Denise is truly the World's Best Connector!”For this 5th anniversary, WBC has decided to focus on families. In this stressful post-pandemic era, family and generational issues are challenging for executives, and the resolution of these conflicts will be vital to the US' future socio-economic viability. Even more complications arose for the families of over 500,000 college students who are governed by the NCAA in the US. Now athletes can be paid for use of their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) while playing sports in college. This has complicated everything from where, how, and why to when athletes attend and leave schools. No one is more confused than the athletes and their parents who have to make quick, life-changing decisions with minimal information.One way, WBC is seeking to benefit youth, families, businesses and communities is with a new program called "Wish I Had Known ." During this intensive mastermind, WIHK will unlock the secrets of successful parenting of student-athletes by helping families develop and implement financial management plans, manage branding and media relations, anticipate and plan for dealing with physical and mental health challenges, and, even how to create a family business. Participating parents will be guided by insights from current and former professional athletes, academics, coaches, business leaders, expert service providers, and experienced parents in online talks, demos, and panel discussions on critical topics.Parents can get a hint of what they will learn in Wish I Had Known (WIHK) by visiting the website and watching the introductory zoom video "Unlocking the Secrets: Key Benefits of the 'Wish I Had Known' Zoom Series, "where US sports icon Jerry Colangelo and Grand Canyon University Athletic Director Jamie Boggs encourage parents to educate themselves with programs like this. WIHK will be hosting a total of six such zoom videos (the next one-- Venture Victory: Top Business Opportunities for Athletes--will be September 12 at 4 PM MST). In September, WBC will also start soliciting sponsors, speakers and parents interested in participating in the Wish I Had Known online mastermind scheduled to start in October. If interested, send WBC a message via either the WBC or Wish I Had Known websites.Another way WBC is going to be putting emphasis on student-athletes and their families while growing businesses, is NILO Media . WBC seeks to add“Ownership” to“Name, Image and Likeness.” NILO Media will host a 24/7 OTT network focused on college athletics. NILO Media will also be partnering with On the Hash Live to help universities, stadiums, and businesses promote themselves during games, tournaments, bowl games, and special events. See examples of On the Hash Live action ( ) and envision its sample impact at a Nebraska football game, where 85,000 fans regularly demonstrate the fervor, fun, and power of college sports. Interested investors and sponsors for NILO Media Network can contact Lawrence McIntosh at ...WBC will continue to be involved with the major professional sports organizations, such as the Phoenix Suns/Mercury, Arizona DBacks, and Arizona Cardinals, as well as continuing to promote exciting, less traditional ones, like the Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships. Businesses can contact ... if they are interested in sponsorship opportunities for such WBC-hosted events.WBC is a great incubator for executives from many industries financial wealth and insurance management to real estate development to AI (WBC plans to host a conference called "Latest Innovations in AI for Public Safety" this winter) to film, fashion and more. It is a small select group which is having a new member drive in September. Executives who apply online and are selected to become associates and sponsors during the drive will be eligible to be included/promoted during several special events for CEOs and business owners. Interested corporations, small businesses and entrepreneurs can apply on the "Are You Ready to Be a WBC?" page of the WBC website.Like most businesses, WBC was slowed by the pandemic; but will be roaring back in 2024 and beyond. Its latest vision is to help student-athletes launch 1000 new businesses. As Bachman Turner Overdrive sang 50 years ago“Baby, you ain't seen nothing yet!”

