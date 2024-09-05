Iranian Ambassador Visits QCS To Enhance Cooperation In Cancer Combat

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of efforts to strengthen international collaboration and exchange expertise in cancer combat, H E Dr. Ali Saleh Abadi, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the state of Qatar paid an official visit to Qatar Cancer Society (QCS).

The visit underscored the mutual interest of both parties in developing effective strategies to tackle cancer and support those living with the disease.

The Ambassador and his accompanying delegation were welcomed by Dr. Khalid bin Jabr Al Thani, Chairman of Qatar Cancer Society.

Sheikh Dr. Al Thani expressed his appreciation for the visit and praised the joint efforts of both sides in combating cancer and improving the quality of life for patients. Discussions were held on ways to enhance cooperation and exchange knowledge, which would contribute to improving healthcare standards and providing necessary support to patients and their families.

The Ambassador and his delegation took a comprehensive tour of Qatar QCS's facilities. They were introduced to a range of the QCS's programs and initiatives aimed at cancer prevention and support for those living with the disease.