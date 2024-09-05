GOAT Review OUT: HIT Or FLOP? Is Thalapathy Vijay’S Action Drama Worth Watching? Read THIS

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The first reviews for GOAT - The Greatest of All Time have come in, and they are split. The appears to be Vijay's final picture before embarking on a full career. While some fans praised the film's entertainment features, such as the action and dancing sequences, others felt it lacked plot and emotion.

One of the film's first reviews reads:“#GOAT Review - MEGA ENTERTAINER! VP delivers a complete package with lots of theatre moments. BLOCKBUSTER ❤️.”

Another social user's review of GOAT agreed that the film is a 'blockbuster'.“#GOAT Review : BLOCKBUSTER. -Commercial cinema at its best! -Entertaining first half -Peak second half Banger climax Intresting cameos Intro scene Thalapathy vs ilaya Thalapathy Rating – 4.5/5,” the post read.

Also Read:

Sharvari Wagh HOT photos: Times the 'Munjya' actress showed off her bikini body

Another user stated that it is a'must watch' film. Several people going out of the cinema praised the picture. A fan was impressed with the film's appearances. Another person thought the film entertaining.

The Tamil actor, who created the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party and is preparing to run in the upcoming Tamil Nadu state election, is apparently reaching the end of his acting career, with GOAT serving as his farewell feature.



The Tamil actor, who created the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party and is preparing to run in the upcoming Tamil Nadu state election, is apparently reaching the end of his acting career, with GOAT serving as his farewell feature. The Tamil actor, who created the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party and is preparing to run in the upcoming Tamil Nadu state election, is apparently reaching the end of his acting career, with GOAT being his final feature.

Also Read:

120 Bahadur: Farhan Akhtar announces new film, returns to acting after three years

About the movie:

Thalapathy Vijay's last film, The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT), also stars Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Ajmal Ameer, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren, and Yugendran in significant parts. Interestingly, The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) will star Thalapathy Vijay in a double role, and the trailer has piqued everyone's interest, making it one of the year's most anticipated movies.

The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) Advance Booking Report Day 1

Meanwhile, The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) has received an overwhelming response in terms of pre booking. According to a Sacnilk report, The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) has earned Rs 19.38 crores from the sale of 9.6 lakh tickets. For the uninitiated, Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) focusses on a guy named Gandhi, who used to head a special anti-terrorism unit. He will be shown reuniting with his squad mates to overcome the concerns that arose from their prior conduct.