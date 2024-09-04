Yellowfin BI Appoints Industry Veteran Chance Coble As General Manager

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Chance Coble, GM, YellowfinAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Yellowfin BI , a leading global provider of business intelligence (BI) and analytics solutions, today announced the appointment of Chance Coble as its new General Manager (GM). Coble brings a wealth of experience in the data analytics industry, having previously served as President of Blacklight Solutions, an applied analytics consulting company.In his new role, Coble will oversee Yellowfin's strategic growth and expand the company's market presence as a leader in Business Intelligence and embedded analytics solutions . With a proven track record of success in transforming organizations through data-driven insights, Coble is well-positioned to continue Yellowfin's growth in the Embedded BI market.“We are thrilled to welcome Chance to the Yellowfin team,” said Atanas Popov, President of Idera.“His deep understanding of the embedded analytics landscape and his passion for helping organizations unlock the value of their data make him an ideal fit for this role. We are confident that under Chance's leadership, Yellowfin can deliver on its commitment to innovation and customer success.”“Organizations are hungry for simpler BI solutions in an increasingly complicated data driven world. Accelerating analytics features for product builders and enabling data-driven decisions for enterprises remain enormous needs. I am excited about building on Yellowfin's strong foundation to further our innovative approach to making discovering and sharing insights easy,” said Chance.Coble was formerly a founding member of Yellowfin North America, helping spearhead the introduction of Yellowfin into the US market through his tenure at Blacklight Solutions. He also has extensive experience in consulting with Fortune 500 companies and international organizations, helping them solve complex business problems through data-driven analytics for over 15 years. Coble holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from The University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Science in Biomedical Informatics from The University of Texas at Houston.

