Production Equipment From Major Office Furniture Manufacturer Goes To Auction September 10Th And 24Th

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) auction features wood and metal fabrication, lamination, upholstery, material handling equipment and fleet assets from Trendway

- Chad Warner, Managing Partner, Liquid Asset Partners

HOLLAND, MI, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A series of online only auctions on September 10 and 24 features the Holland, MI of Trendway, known for its dedication to building beautiful products that create better places for people to work and enjoy.

The sales of the closed, 500,000-square-foot manufacturing facility includes wood and metal fabrication, lamination, upholstery, and material handling equipment, along with semi tractors, dry van trailers, fabric and other raw materials, and a full complement of plant support equipment. HyperAMS and Liquid Asset Partners are hosting the sales.

Pre-bidding is available now for the September 10 sale, which will begin at 10 a.m. (ET). Details regarding the September 24 sale will be announced by HyperAMS and Liquid Asset Partners in the coming weeks.

Bidders can visit either of the following for further details regarding the sale, assets available and a link to register to bid:

.

.

“Trendway has been in the business of creating beautiful spaces and quality products for 50 years and served the entire United States from the Holland, MI facility,” noted Chad Warner, Managing Partner, Liquid Asset Partners.“The high-quality equipment available in this sale represents a great opportunity for companies in a very wide range of industries looking to expand capacity or upgrade tired equipment at auction prices.”

Steve Kleba, Senior Director of Auction Services for HyperAMS agreed, noting,“This is a very well-rounded offering of assets, many of which will be redeployed in numerous manufacturing plants and by transportation companies throughout the United States.”

Highlights of the online auctions include:

.Four low mileage, late model 2023 Freightliner Semi Tractors

.Arcmate Welding Cells

.Black Brothers Lamination Lines

.Homag, Weeke, and Shoda Routers

.Homag and SNK Edgebanders

.Holzma Panel Saws

.53' Dry Van Trailers

.Large quantity of Pallet Racking

.Large quantity of raw materials and fabric

Additional assets in the sale include welders, compressors, forklifts, tools, and plant support equipment.

Inspections are available on Monday, September 9, at the Holland, MI facility. Please contact Will Bell at 616-719-5917 to schedule an appointment.



Bethany Lennon

HYPERAMS

+1 2074064294

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.