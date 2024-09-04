(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Spring/Summer 25 COUTURE



Anaya Collection Unveils“Gaudí's Reverie” at Dubai Week: A Celebration of love, technique, and playful elegance. This collection draws profound inspiration from the extraordinary work of Spanish architect Antoni Gaudí, with a special focus on a philosophy that has deeply resonated with Anaya's creative director:



“To do things right, first you need love, then technique.” Antoni Gaudi;



“I was deeply moved by this quote I encountered when I visited Sagrada Familia museum in Barcelona,” says Anaya's creative director, Chathuri.“It speaks to the core of what we do at Anaya Collection-our designs are born out of love, but they are brought to life through technique. Gaudí's work, which is both joyful and profound, served as the perfect muse for this collection.”



The collection is a vibrant homage to Gaudí's mastery of blending nature with artistry, reflecting his signature use of organic forms, intricate mosaics, and dynamic color palettes.“Gaudí's Reverie” encapsulates the essence of these elements, using 3D draping, laser cutting and ombre color dyeing, embodying the very spirit that guided Gaudí's hand in creating his architectural marvels.



The Spring/Summer 2025 lineup is a visual journey through the whimsical and the sublime. Fabrics are meticulously crafted to mimic Gaudí's nature-inspired motifs, with surfaces adorned with hand embroidery and beading, resonating the colorful mosaics that evoke the playful yet meticulous ornamentation seen in his works like Park Gell and Casa Batlló. The crafty fabric manipulations using glass organza, double weave satins with hand dyed ombre beaded tulles brings out the unique handwriting of ANAYA where the garments are not merely worn; they are experienced, with each piece telling a story of artistic passion and technical precision.



“Gaudí's Reverie” also explores the childlike wonder that Gaudí infused into his creations, where imagination knows no bounds, and creativity is limitless. The collection's silhouettes are fluid, playful and dynamic, much like the undulating forms that define Gaudí's architecture, while the vibrant color palette and intricate details invite onlookers to see the world through a lens of beauty and wonder celebrating the freedom of modern day power women.



Anaya Collection will be opening Dubai Fashion Week Couture Day 3 on the 3rd of September, 2024, 6PM. promising to be a captivating experience, where fashion meets architecture in a celebration of love, technique, and playful elegance.

