Vietnam To Cancel Over 300 Flights In Response To Super Typhoon Yagi

(MENAFN- IANS) Hanoi, Sep 6 (IANS) Vietnam will cancel more than 330 flights on Saturday, including 240 domestic and 70 international flights, as super typhoon Yagi nears, local reported.

The country will suspend services at four airports -- Noi Bai in the capital Hanoi, Van Don in Quang Ninh, Cat Bi in Hai Phong and Tho Xuan in Thanh Hoa -- during certain hours on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported, citing local media.

Ten localities forecast to be directly hit by the typhoon in the north, including Hanoi, Hai Phong, Thai Binh, and Ha Nam, will shut on Saturday for 5.6 million students.

Vietnam has deployed 457,460 military personnel along with more than 10,100 vehicles to combat the super typhoon.

Yagi is expected to make landfall on Vietnam's coastline on Saturday, bringing heavy rain of up to 400 mm in volume.

The typhoon made landfall in southern China on Friday as it forced more than a million evacuations, shuttered schools and businesses, disrupted travel and raised alarms about the risks of landslides and floods.

Yagi, one of the 2024's most powerful storms, made landfall in the island province of Hainan at 4: 20 p.m. local time.