Jordan, Germany Sign Two Agreements To Support Education Sector

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Touqan on Thursday signed two financing agreements with Country Director of the German Development (KfW) office in Jordan Matthias Schmidt-Rosen to support education needs in the Kingdom for the 2024/2025 academic year.

The first agreement involves a grant of 25.5 million euros from the German through the KfW, which will be used to fund the salaries of additional teachers and administrators at public with two shifts accommodating Syrian students, according to a of Planning statement.



The agreement will support the Jordanian response plan for the Syrian crisis and will target around 73,000 students at public schools across the Kingdom.



The second agreement provides 75 million euros in support of the general budget to contribute to implementing education reforms, improving school infrastructure, and enhancing education quality, the statement said.



Touqan expressed appreciation for Germany's continued support to key sectors in Jordan,

including education, water, sanitation, and vocational training.

Schmidt-Rosen underlined Germany's commitment to assisting Jordan in addressing educational challenges.

During talks in Berlin in May, Germany pledged 619 million euros in development aid for Jordan, provided through grants and soft loans that will support priority projects outlined in the Economic Modernisation Vision and Jordan's response plan for the Syrian crisis, the statement said.