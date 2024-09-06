Union Health Minister Nadda Inaugurates Eye Centre At Patna's IGIMS

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Sep 6 (IANS) Union J.P. Nadda, in the presence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, inaugurated a state-of-the-art super-speciality Ophthalmology Department at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science (IGIMS) here on Friday.

The cutting-edge facility, built at a cost of Rs 188 crore, features 11 modular operation theatres equipped with advanced similar to that of AIIMS Delhi.

Highlighting an innovative feature of the centre, Health Minister Nadda said that medical students will have the opportunity to observe live surgeries without entering the operation theatres, enhancing their learning experience.

He made the remarks while addressing a gathering after inaugurating the facility.

The Health Minister also praised the IGIMS for performing over 1,000 successful cornea surgeries and marking a "significant achievement".

He said that the IGIMS is emerging as a premier healthcare facility in eastern India, benefiting not only the people of Bihar but also providing an additional treatment option for patients from neighbouring states like West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha.

Recalling his first term as the Union Health Minister in 2014, he said, "During my international visits, I often wondered if India could ever achieve universal health coverage like developed countries. Today, I am proud to say that under the leadership of PM (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi, India is number 1 in providing universal health coverage to 55 crore people through the Ayushman Bharat Yojana."

The Health Minister highlighted that each beneficiary under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana receives up to Rs 5 lakh in coverage, with the scheme particularly benefiting the poorest in society.

He further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the Central government is constructing 75 super-speciality hospitals across the country -- five of which are in Bihar. Of them, two will be inaugurated in Bhagalpur and Gaya on Friday. The remaining three are located in Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, and Patna.

Health Minister Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to Bihar, will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for 304 projects in the state during the visit.

"I express my gratitude to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for expanding the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) to 5,462 beds. It will become the second-largest hospital in the world. I have a long-standing association with PMCH," he said.

"PMCH has a glorious history, but it faced a dire situation before 2005," he said, calling on the media to compare the hospital's facilities from 1983 to 2005 with those from 2005 to 2024.

Health Minister Nadda also mentioned his plans to visit the proposed site for AIIMS in Darbhanga on Saturday.

"I am thankful to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for allocating 150 acres of land at Sobhan-Ekmi bypass road for the AIIMS project," he said.

Despite the land being in a low-lying area, the Health Minister acknowledged the state government's efforts to fill the site with clay to make it suitable for construction. He assured the people of Bihar that the Central government, under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, is committed to building a grand AIIMS hospital in Darbhanga as soon as possible. He also confirmed that an agency has already been hired to survey the site, and construction will commence soon.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, speaking at the event, accused the RJD and Congress of neglecting the state's progress, claiming that they did nothing for the development of Bihar.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to the NDA, recounting his long-standing relationship with the BJP dating back to 1995.

"I had left the NDA twice in the past, but I would not join the INDIA bloc (Opposition alliance) again. I assure the people of Bihar that I would remain with the NDA and continue working for the state's welfare," the Chief Minister said.