Tech Stock Wisa Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) Makes NASDAQ Top Gainer List On $210 Million Purchase Deal

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a go-to for big investing ideas, including AI and tech reports on trading for WiSA Technologies, (NASDAQ: WISA ), a holding company that provides a proprietary, cloud-based platform for the delivery of branded data-backed blockchain objects.

WISA made the top percentage gainers list on news today and is currently trading at #2.3650, up $1.0050, gaining 73.90% on volume of over 114 Million shares. The day's high as of this report was $2.99.

WiSA announced today that it has executed a definitive asset purchase agreement (the "Asset Purchase Agreement") to purchase the Datavault® intellectual property and information technology assets of privately held Data Vault Holdings Inc.® for $210 million, consisting of 40 million shares of common stock of WiSA Technologies to be issued at $5 per share plus a $10 million 3-year Note. Closing, subject to customary conditions and approval by the stockholders of WiSA Technologies, is expected to occur prior to December 31, 2024. The management teams of WiSA Technologies and Data Vault Holdings will host an investor conference call today, September 4, at 8:30 am PT | 11:30 am ET, to discuss the transaction.

The resulting publicly traded data technology and licensing company will enable clients and strategic partners to monetize their Blockchain Data and AI Web 3.0 assets via tokenization, data ownership and digital twins. Following the asset acquisition, the company will include the Datavault and ADIO assets, talent and experience with WiSA Technologies to offer two solutions.

Data Sciences will license High Performance Computing (HPC) software applications and Web 3.0 data management serving biotech research, energy, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, among others.

Acoustic Sciences will license spatial and multichannel HD sound transmission, including ADIO®, WiSA® and SumerianTM, to customers in sports & entertainment, events & venues, restaurants, automotive, finance, and other industries.

"This exciting transaction leverages our public company structure, creating a larger, more dynamic entity with broad reach in multiple, rapidly growing markets," said Brett Moyer, CEO of WiSA Technologies. "Datavault's substantial IP portfolio significantly amplifies our spatial audio technology and adds powerful HPC assets. Further, Nate Bradley brings his exceptional track record of successfully commercializing IP for five companies over 30 years. I look forward to joining forces to work together and create shareholder value for WiSA investors."

Nathaniel T. Bradley, CEO and co-founder of Data Vault Holdings, said, "I have repeatedly monetized patent portfolios via licensing models. Now, our Data and Acoustic Sciences are ready for commercial expansion. Already, our applications, including secure tokenization, data ownership and digital twin, have attracted reputable users, and our increased industry awareness positions us to expand our customer base."

