First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva Congratulates Raman Salei On Winning Another Medal At Paralympic Games
First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a
post congratulating Azerbaijani swimmer Raman Salei on winning a
bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games.
Another victory of Raman Salei! Bronze medal! The medals our
athlete has earned are a well-deserved reward for skill, strong
will, and the determination to win! I sincerely congratulate the
para-swimmer and wish him many more victories and
achievements!"
