Sourav Ganguly Changes X Profile Pic To Protest Against Kolkata Rape-Murder, Netizens Say 'It's Laughable'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Weeks after referring to the rape and murder of R G Kar Hospital's post-graduate student in Kolkata as an 'isolated incident', former Indian team skipper Sourav Ganguly changed his stance and called it 'shameful'. He also changed his social profile pic to black in protest.

Commenting on the case after facing backlash, he sought severe punishment for those found guilty. He even mentioned that his comments were misinterpreted.

Speaking to reporters on 17 August, he had said, as quoted by PTI,“I told that last Sunday, I don't know how it was construed or was interpreted. I have said it earlier also, it's a terrible thing. Now CBI, police are investigating the matter. Its very shameful what has happened. I hope that CBI, who are investigating the matter, once they find the culprit strict punishment should be given. The punishment should be such that no one dares to commit such crime again in their life. That is important. Punishment has to be severe.”

On 21 August, his wife Dona Ganguly, along with members of her dance academy held a candlelight protest against the rape-murder case at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata .

Speaking to reporters, She had said, "We are protesting against rape. We need a safe society. Rape needs to stop." While his daughter Sana Ganguly said,“We want justice, this has to stop. Every day we hear about some rape case and we feel bad that this is happening even in 2024 and this has to stop.”

Now Sourav Ganguly has taken a new approach to show his stance on the Kolkata rape-murder case and blackened his social media profile image.

But this has not stopped netizens from slamming the former BCCI president. Here's how netizens reacted:

One commented, "Sourav Dada apne Profile pic mein Allah ki pic kyu lagayi ??"

Another wrote, "Wannabe industrialist stop with this PR shit after getting called out ! If you have guts , hit the streets , hold health and police minister accountable. Learn from Mohun Bagan Captain Subhashis Bose who is way younger to you."

"He posted the picture to save face after his earlier embarrassing comment. Honestly, it's laughable," commented the third.

"Unless you have the guts to stand up against Mamata Banerjee and her tyrannical dictatorship, unless you have the cojones to play with a straight bat in matters other than cricket, I will continue to be ashamed to have been your fan. Disgraceful, Dada!" wrote the fourth.

A fifth user wrote, "Dada Do something you are prince of Kolkata and even in your city princess are not safe (SIC)"

What Ganguly had said earlier?

Earlier on 11 August, Sourav Ganguly had said during an event at the Biswa-Bangla Convention Centre, as PTI quoted,“I don't think everything should be judged on an isolated incident. There is no room to think that everything or everyone is not safe for this (incident). Such accidents happen all over the world. It is wrong to think that girls are not safe. Not only in West Bengal, but everywhere in India, women are safe. Where we live is the best place. One should not judge by one incident."