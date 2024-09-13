UAE: Apple Fans Leave Work Early, Take Day Off To Pre-Book Iphone 16

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Today, September 13, is a crucial day for loyal users as they rush to pre-book the latest iPhone 16. To be there in time, virtually, at 4pm, many enthusiasts have already taken compensatory leave from work, while others plan to leave early to secure the highly anticipated device.

The race to pre-book Apple's newest phone is expected to be intense. Users will be glued to their screens, refreshing pages, ready to click the moment bookings open at 4pm, hoping to buy the device before it sells out.

Some are making this purchase for personal use, whereas others are looking to profit from the high demand by selling the phones at a higher price .

Holding off for new iPhone

Mohammed Shuaib, an electronic engineer and a resident of Al Nahda, is among those who have taken the day off to ensure he doesn't miss out.

“I applied for a comp-off a few days ago to pre-book the new phone. I have been waiting for this moment, as I am finally buying a new phone after three years,” said Shuaib. He currently owns an iPhone 13 Pro Max and was initially planning to upgrade two months ago but decided to hold out for the iPhone 16 launch instead.

“I felt that instead of getting the 15 Pro Max, it's better to wait a little longer and get the latest model. Now, I pray I am lucky and get my hands on it for the first delivery day,” said Shuaib. Like many tech enthusiasts, Shuaib knows how crucial it is to secure the phone on launch day, as the demand is expected to skyrocket once the bookings open.

'Huge markup'

Ateeq Ahmed, a sales executive at an FMGC firm, is taking a flexible approach by logging off early from his work.“I have been preparing since morning. I left for the office at 6am, finished all my tasks, logged out at noon, and headed to Friday prayers. I will be all ready at 4pm,” said Ahmed. Like many others, he hopes to pre-book not just one, but multiple phones.

“My wife has been wanting a new phone, and if I manage to reserve two or three on the first day, I can sell them at a premium and contribute to her phone purchase,” said Ahmed. For many in the UAE, the iPhone launch is more than just about owning the newest gadget – it's also a lucrative business opportunity.

For Azeez Karimov, an Uzbek expat, the goal is simple. He is leveraging the anticipation to make some extra money from the initial surge in demand.“People are ready to buy the new phone at a markup price of Dh1,500,” said Karimov.“I have already created two accounts to reserve as many phones as possible.”

“If I am lucky enough to get the delivery on the first day, I will sell them at a huge markup. If I manage to get at least four phones, the profit will easily cover the cost of a new one for myself,” said Karimov. Like many other traders, he sees the iPhone launch as an opportunity to to make some extra bucks with the limited availability of the new device.

