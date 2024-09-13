Civilians Make Historic Spacewalk During 'Polaris Dawn' Mission
9/13/2024
MENAFN
Nazrin Abdul
A historic event in astronautics has occurred: civilians have
stepped outside a spaceship for the first time,
Azernews reports citing SpaceX.
This milestone was achieved during the "Polaris Dawn" mission in
Earth orbit at an altitude of 700 kilometers.
During the commercial mission "Polaris Dawn" aboard the SpaceX
Crew Dragon, crew members Commander Jared Isaacman and Mission
Specialist Sarah Gillis successfully performed a spacewalk.
The team prepared, donned their special suits, and opened the
airlock. Jared Isaacman was the first to exit the spacecraft,
followed by Sarah Gillis.
Preparation for the extravehicular activity (EVA)-as astronauts
call their access to open space-took place on the spacecraft before
launch. Each crew member had specific tasks: Jared Isaacman first
tested the suit's mobility, followed by Sarah Gillis, who performed
similar checks. Other crew members remained in the cabin to support
their colleagues.
