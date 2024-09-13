عربي


Civilians Make Historic Spacewalk During 'Polaris Dawn' Mission

9/13/2024 3:12:22 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

A historic event in astronautics has occurred: civilians have stepped outside a spaceship for the first time, Azernews reports citing SpaceX.

This milestone was achieved during the "Polaris Dawn" mission in Earth orbit at an altitude of 700 kilometers.

During the commercial mission "Polaris Dawn" aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon, crew members Commander Jared Isaacman and Mission Specialist Sarah Gillis successfully performed a spacewalk.

The team prepared, donned their special suits, and opened the airlock. Jared Isaacman was the first to exit the spacecraft, followed by Sarah Gillis.

Preparation for the extravehicular activity (EVA)-as astronauts call their access to open space-took place on the spacecraft before launch. Each crew member had specific tasks: Jared Isaacman first tested the suit's mobility, followed by Sarah Gillis, who performed similar checks. Other crew members remained in the cabin to support their colleagues.

