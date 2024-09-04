President Ilham Aliyev Arrives In Italy For Working Visit

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, arrived in Rome on a working visit at the invitation of the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella, on September 4, AzerNews reports.

A guard of honor was lined up at the Leonardo da Vinci Fiumicino airport in Rome in honor of the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed by Italian officials.

To be updated