President Ilham Aliyev Arrives In Italy For Working Visit
The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev,
arrived in Rome on a working visit at the invitation of the
President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella, on September
4, AzerNews reports.
A guard of honor was lined up at the Leonardo da Vinci Fiumicino
airport in Rome in honor of the head of state.
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were
welcomed by Italian officials.
To be updated
