China's Vice-Premier, UN Secretary General Discuss Deepening Cooperation
BEIJING, Sept 4 (KUNA) -- China's Vice-Premier Ding Xuexiang and the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres mulled Wednesday deepening cooperation for a more just global governance.
China will further deepen cooperation with the UN, practice true multilateralism, jointly advance world peace and development, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity, the Chinese official said during his reception of the UN chief, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).
Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative provide a Chinese approach to solving common issues facing humanity.
Noting that the three initiatives are highly aligned with the UN purposes and principles, Guterres said the UN expects stronger cooperation with China to foster a more just and equitable global governance. (end)
