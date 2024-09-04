Aurubis AG: Aurubis opens innovative ASPA recycling plant in Belgium

EQS-News: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Aurubis AG: Aurubis opens innovative ASPA recycling in Belgium

Advanced Sludge Processing by Aurubis (ASPA): Closing waste cycles and taking recycling to the next level

Faster extraction of tin and precious metals from anode sludges, a valuable intermediate product € 33 million investment creates about 20 additional jobs

Beerse, September 4, 2024 - Today, multimetal producer Aurubis celebrated the go-live of the ASPA plant at its site in Beerse (Belgium).“Fully developed in-house, this new state-of-the-art hydrometallurgical process, ASPA, is another prime example of Aurubis' innovative strength. We are pioneering sustainable multimetal production and are now taking recycling to the next level,” COO Multimetal Recyling Inge Hofkens stated. Greater efficiency in metals recycling The ASPA facility will process anode sludge, a valuable intermediate product from electrolytic copper refining produced at the Aurubis recycling sites in Beerse and Lünen (Germany). The new process delivers two major benefits: the faster extraction of more precious metals as well as the full recovery of tin from the anode sludge. With this investment of around € 33 million, the company is committing to further developing Aurubis Beerse and to connecting the European sites even more strongly than before. In doing so, Aurubis is creating even more synergies by optimizing the intermediate material flows.“I am proud to be opening the new ASPA facility today; it is a true achievement for the Aurubis Beerse team after years of dedication. The successful start-up of ASPA directly results from the expertise and metallurgical know-how but also from team spirit and a profound commitment to the circular economy,” Managing Director of Aurubis Beerse Dirk Vandenberghe said. Strategic growth across the globe ASPA is one of the major investment projects in the Aurubis strategic roadmap, strengthening its position as one of the most efficient and sustainable integrated smelter networks worldwide.“Metal recycling is a growth area for Aurubis, and Aurubis is increasingly distinguishing itself as an essential cornerstone in the European circular economy. To emphasize our ambitions: In addition to ASPA, we are also opening a completely new recycling site in Georgia, USA, and another recycling plant to recover valuable metals like nickel and copper at the Olen site in Belgium,” COO Inge Hofkens said. With ASPA, Aurubis is creating about 20 additional jobs in Beerse, where around 500

colleagues work in total.“With the realization of the ASPA project, Aurubis Beerse is living up to its intentions; with an eye to the future, it is ensuring the more efficient use of our raw materials and a more environmentally friendly approach. A

great and sustainable investment,” Mayor of the municipality of Beerse Bart Craane concluded.

About Aurubis Beerse: The plant in Beerse processes more than 200,000 tons of multimetal scrap annually - ranging from complex residues to higher-grade scrap types - from which metals, metal products, and minerals are produced. Since the acquisition of the sites in Beerse and Berango in 2020, Aurubis has further expanded its role as one of the world's leading copper recyclers and now processes a total of more than 1 million tons of recycling materials per year.

More information on the project at:



Aurubis - Metals for Progress Aurubis AG is a leading global provider of non-ferrous metals and one of the largest copper recyclers worldwide. The company processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues into metals of the highest quality. Aurubis produces more than 1 million tons of copper cathodes annually, and from them a variety of products such as wire rod, continuous cast shapes, profiles, and flat rolled products made of copper and copper alloys. Aurubis produces a number of other metals as well, including precious metals, selenium, lead, nickel, tin and zinc. The portfolio also includes additional products such as sulfuric acid and iron silicate. Sustainability is a fundamental part of the Aurubis strategy.“Aurubis responsibly transforms raw materials into value” - following this maxim, the company integrates sustainable conduct and business activities into the corporate culture. This involves a careful approach to natural resources, responsible social and ecological conduct in everyday business, and sensible, healthy growth. Aurubis has around 6,900 employees, production sites in Europe and the US, and an extensive distribution network around the world. Aurubis shares are part of the Prime Standard Segment of the German Stock Exchange and are listed in the MDAX, the Global Challenges Index (GCX), and the STOXX Europe 600. More information at

