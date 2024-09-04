Jordan, Iraq Sign Cooperation Agreement In Public Administration Field

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 4 (Petra) - Heads of the Civil Service and Public Administration Commission (CSPAC), Sameh Nasser, and Iraq's Public Service Commission (FPSC), Mahmoud Tamimi, on Wednesday signed a cooperation agreement in the public service and administration field.The agreement comes as an executive step for a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by the two sides in Baghdad in May 2023, aimed to establish a detailed and regulated framework for the action program for the years 2024 and 2025 and enhance bilateral cooperation in public administration fields, according to a commission statement.Speaking at the signing ceremony, Nasser valued Iraq's development in various fields, despite the challenges facing the region, expressing his pride and appreciation of the Easter neighbor's achievements and the joint cooperation, which will feature several aspects agreed on under the bilateral cooperation protocol, ratified by the Jordanian-Iraqi Joint Committee last May in Amman.Nasser said the protocol covered means to institutionalize work of the technical committee to review and assess progress level in carrying out the bilateral action program, overcoming any difficulties facing this process, and setting frameworks and future plans as per each country's needs and priorities.Nasser added that the protocol also seeks to exchange expertise and learn about the commission's experiences in the field of developing policies, standards and government services, oversight and compliance, competency assessment, and institutional restructuring and participation in conferences and seminars held mutually on a regional level.For his part, Tamimi noted the "special" nature of the "brotherly" bilateral relations, which has remained "solid" over the past decades, despite all the obstacles and challenges as an inevitable outcome of the "distinguished" ties, referring to the two countries' keenness in this regard.Tamimi said the delegation's program was "constructive and useful" through field review of Jordan's experience in multiple fields, especially with regard to the integration of information technology and digital transformation in human resources management and the provision of public services.Tamimi noted the "distinguished" experience of Jordan's Comprehensive Government Services Center in Amman's Muqabaleen neighborhood, in addition to the commission's "important" achievements in various fields, in light of its new tasks.Meanwhile, the accompanying delegation presented observations and inquiries about the joint cooperation program in the field of modernizing and developing administration and public service for the years (2024-2025), and the mechanism for its implementation, hoping to achieve the desired goals to serve common interests.