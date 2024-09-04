Jaipur Rugs To Showcase Exclusive Collections At INDEX Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Jaipur Rugs, India's largest of handmade rugs, is excited to announce its participation in Saudi Arabia, the Kingdoms leading interior design and fit-out trade event. The event will take place from September 17th to 19th, 2024, at the Riyadh Front and Centre. INDEX Saudi Arabia attracts a diverse array of international and local brands, offering a rich mosaic of new ideas and trends that collectively shape the ever-evolving landscape of interior design in Saudi Arabia.

"Titli" by Santosh

Visitors to the Jaipur Rugs booth can expect a visionary display of design and luxury, featuring Jaipur Rugs' one-of-a-kind collections. These include contemporary and transitional rugs, each crafted with love and representing the artistic brilliance of the artisans behind them. The collections on display are not merely decor items but are tributes to art and the legacy of handcrafted rugs, transforming them into statement pieces that redefine luxury.

Among the highlights of Jaipur Rugs showcase are the exclusive Manchaha Rugs. Each rug in this collection is a personal expression of the artisan's emotions and daily life. The word "Manchaha," meaning "heart's desire," captures the individuality and creativity poured into each piece, elevating them from functional rugs to true works of art.

Yogesh Chaudhary, Managing Director, Jaipur Rugs, expressed his enthusiasm about the companys participation in INDEX Saudi Arabia, "We are thrilled to be part of INDEX Saudi Arabia, a platform that not only showcases the latest trends in interior design but also honors the tradition and craftsmanship that define luxury in the modern world. Our collection at this event is a testament to the incredible talent of our artisans and their ability to transform rugs into true works of art. We look forward to sharing these unique creations with the audience in Saudi Arabia."

Some of the rugs that will be featured at INDEX Saudi Arabia include:



Titli by Santosh : This rug captures the hidden beauty within our imagination, akin to a butterfly unaware of its allure. The design transitions from a tightly knit pattern, symbolizing a caterpillar's cocoon, to a free-flowing design representing a butterfly in flight. This transformation reflects the personal journey of discovering one's true potential.



Inde Rose by Vinita Chaitanya : A seamless blend of art, architecture, design, and nature, this collection connects spaces and elevates the luxury experience. Hand-knotted in fine silk, Inde Rose introduces pairs of rugs-one bold and graphic, the other subtle-creating a mirrored effect that enhances any room.

Reverie Japonaise by Kazumi Yoshida : Presented by Jaipur Rugs, this collection features abstract designs inspired by Kazumi Yoshidas art. Hand-knotted with intricate detail, these rugs embody the creative synergy between Jaipur Rugs and Kazumi, redefining living spaces and uniting various art forms. The collection celebrates the harmony that connects us all.







Jaipur Rugs invites all the INDEX Saudi Arabia visitors to visit Booth 6C11 to experience these exquisite creations firsthand. The event promises to be a showcase of art, craftsmanship, and the enduring legacy of handmade rugs, set against the backdrop of one of the regions most prestigious design events.

For further information about Jaipur Rugs, please visit .

About Jaipur Rugs

Founded in 1978, on the foundations of love and kindness, Jaipur Rugs is passionate about breathing new life into the ancient art of carpet weaving. They are elevating artisans to artists, to bring the world beautifully designed, meticulously handcrafted works of art in the form of rugs. Uniquely, they work in direct contact with a community of more than 40,000 artisans, learning from and nurturing each other to create and flourish as individuals. Jaipur Rugs has a global footprint, selling to over 90 countries, with stores in 7 Indian cities, 3 international stores, and a strong online retail presence. Every carpet produced by Jaipur Rugs is a blessing of love. With a range of more than 10,000 designs, working in collaboration with renowned global and local designers, in a range of fibers and weaves, everyone can find rugs that suit their space at Jaipur Rugs.