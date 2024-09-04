Maha Govt Negligent Towards Law And Order, Focus Only On Collecting 'Commissions': Ramesh Chennithala

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Congress' Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday said that there is gross negligence towards law and order in Maharashtra as the state is solely focused on looting money by indulging in corruption.

He further alleged that the law and order situation has deteriorated significantly in the wake of an increase in incidents of murder, killings, robberies, and rapes.

Recently, there were two murders committed in broad daylight in Pune.

After a review meeting was held in Pune to prepare for the Assembly for the office bearers from Pune city and rural, Satara, Solapur, and Kolhapur districts in Western Maharashtra, Chennithala told reporters that although Pune is the IT capital, the city's traffic system has completely collapsed, making it extremely difficult to drive on the roads, which is affecting IT companies.

''So far, a review of 120 constituencies has been completed. The program aims to strengthen the organisation and to spread Congress's message to the public, as well as to inform them about the anti-people policies of the central and state governments. He expressed confidence that the people would support the MVA in the Assembly elections, just as they did in the Lok Sabha elections,'' he said.

Maharashtra unit Congress president Nana Patole mentioned that the law and order situation in Pune has become extremely serious, with killings being carried out in broad daylight.

The government and police administration have lost their grip.

''Postings for positions such as Police Commissioner, DCP, senior police officers, and constables are being made in exchange for money. Even the appointment of Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla was done incorrectly. Incidents that tarnish the cultural heritage of Pune are occurring,'' he charged.

Leader of the Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar criticised the MahaYuti government, saying that they have sold Mumbai and mortgaged Maharashtra's pride to Gujarat.

''Industries from Maharashtra are being moved to Gujarat, while drugs from Gujarat are being brought into the state. Drugs and shootings have become commonplace in Pune, and the city's culture has been destroyed. The government is only interested in issuing tenders and taking commissions. The state transport (ST) workers' strike has been ongoing for two days now. During the MVA government, the BJP politicised the ST strike and demanded the merger of the ST Corporation,'' he said, while questioning the whereabouts of the three BJP agents who were allegedly involved in escalating the strike and asked why the merger had not been implemented.