PM-Prolearn Announces GI Bill Coverage For PMP, PMI-ACP, And CAPM Certifications

KAILUA-KONA, HI, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PM-ProLearn, a leading provider of project management certification training, is excited to announce that veterans and active-duty military personnel can now use their Post 9-11 GI Bill benefits including CH 33 and CH 35 to fully cover the cost of Project Management Professional (PMP), PMI Agile Certified Practitioner (PMI-ACP), and Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM) certifications.

As the only training provider offering full payment through the GI Bill for all three certifications, PM-ProLearn continues demonstrating its commitment to the military community by ensuring access to top-tier training opportunities without financial barriers.

"We are thrilled to provide this unique benefit to our military heroes," said Josh Atkinson, Chief Strategy Officer at PM-ProLearn. "Our goal is to make it easier for service members, veterans, and their families with benefits, to advance their careers by equipping them with the skills and certifications they need for success."

Key Benefits of PM-ProLearn's GI Bill Coverage:

Full Payment Coverage: CH 33 and Ch 35 GI Bill benefits can now fully cover the cost of PMP, PMI-ACP, and CAPM certifications.

Deferred Payment Plan: It is no longer required to front the entire program cost and wait for reimbursement. PM-ProLearn offers a deferred payment plan that requires only a $100 down payment to be enrolled and is fully reimbursed by the VA.

1-Month Eligibility: Each certification only requires one month of GI Bill eligibility benefits, maximizing the value of your benefits.

Comprehensive Support: PM-ProLearn provides not just training but a comprehensive package including expert instruction, 1-1 coaching, a personalized study plan, extensive online resources, and free reattendance for an entire year. Additionally, your initial exam and a single retest fee are covered if needed.

PM-ProLearn's training programs are designed to go beyond traditional learning. Participants receive hands-on instruction from expert instructors with real-world experience, access to cutting-edge study materials, and the support they need to confidently prepare for and pass their certification exams.

Jason Gresham, a recent PM-ProLearn alumni stated,

“I am thrilled to share my experience with PM-ProLearn after successfully passing the PMP exam. The comprehensive training provided was instrumental in my preparation and confidence to excel. I attended the in-person class, which spanned an intensive week. The instructor was knowledgeable and engaging, making complex concepts easier to understand and apply. The interactive sessions and real-world examples provided a solid foundation in project management principles.

Additionally, the PM-ProLearn website offered an excellent study plan and practice quizzes that were crucial in my preparation. The structured approach and variety of resources helped me stay on track and identify areas where I needed further review. The practice quizzes, in particular, were a game-changer, allowing me to gauge my understanding and readiness for the actual exam. Thanks to PM-ProLearn, I gained the knowledge and confidence needed to pass the PMP exam. Their support and resources are unparalleled, and I highly recommend their training to anyone aspiring to earn their certification.

Thank you, PM-ProLearn, for your exceptional program and unwavering support!”

This announcement further solidifies PM-ProLearn's position as a leader in professional development and certification training for both military and corporate audiences.

For more information on how to enroll using your GI Bill benefits or to learn more about the training programs available, visit PM-ProLearn .

About PM-ProLearn

PM-ProLearn is a professional development training company offering upskilling and reskilling services to veterans, civilians, and corporate teams. Founded by a retired U.S. Marine, PM-ProLearn is certified by the US Dept of VA as a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and is an Authorized Training Partner (ATP) of the Project Management Institute (PMI). PM-ProLearn offers comprehensive certification training for the PMP®, PMI-ACP®, CAPM®, Lean Six Sigma Green Belt, Change Management Professional, and offers tailored training programs for corporate teams and full military units. Founded in 2017, PM-ProLearn has taught over 18,000 students on their mission to empower their clients with the knowledge, skills, and abilities they need to achieve their personal and organizational project management goals.

