Celebrate the First National Barbell Day with American Barbell on September 18

American Barbell, the unrivaled innovation leader in performance equipment, is thrilled to celebrate the first-ever National Barbell Day on Wednesday, September 18. This landmark event celebrates the rich history and enduring legacy of the barbell, with a nationwide day dedicated to strength, community, and fitness excellence.

"The barbell is the most versatile piece of fitness equipment ever created. We didn't create the barbell, but we've come the closest of any manufacturer to perfecting it with innovations dating back 40 years,” shares Doug Katona, CEO of American Barbell.“National Barbell Day is more than just a celebration of fitness; it's a testament to the strength and resilience of the fitness community. We're excited to see gyms and athletes across the nation come together to honor the barbell's rich history and its role in shaping modern fitness."

As part of National Barbell Day, American Barbell will be highlighting the history of the barbell across its social media, blog, and website platforms. Here is a brief history of the Barbell:



1860s: The first barbells evolved from dumbbells in Europe.

Late 1800s: Traveling shows featured strongmen with early barbells.

1896: Weightlifting debuts at the Olympic Games, reappearing in 1920.

1908: The Milo Barbell Company introduces a loadable barbell.

1910: The Berg Barbell becomes the first to revolve easily during a lift.

1920: Weightlifting returns to the Olympic Games.

1928: The Amsterdam Olympics spark global interest in barbells.

1946: Joe and Ben Weider create the International Federation of Body Builders.

1948: The first Mr. Universe competition is held.

1950s: Powerlifting gains popularity.

1964: The Weightlifting Tournament of America hosts the first Powerlifting national championship.

1965: The inaugural Mr. Olympia competition.

1971: The first World Weightlifting Championships.

1977: The film Pumping Iron premieres, sparking a fitness craze.

1978: American Barbell begins manufacturing high-quality fitness equipment.

2000: CrossFit is founded, popularizing Olympic lifting and barbells.

2006: Andy Bolton becomes the first powerlifter to deadlift 1000 lbs in competition.

2016: American Barbell introduces the first Cerakote California Olympic Bar. 2024: American Barbell launches the Chewy Bar.

American Barbell is celebrating National Barbell Day on September 18.

With a legacy dating back to 1978, American Barbell has been at the forefront of innovation in the fitness equipment industry. Renowned for its commitment to excellence, American Barbell is the preferred choice among major gyms, professional athletes, universities, and military bases worldwide.



About American Barbell

For over four decades, American Barbell has been a beacon of innovation and quality in the fitness equipment industry. American Barbell has designed and manufactured many of the industries firsts, including the first Hard Chrome Olympic Bar in 1998, the first Splined Dumbbell handle in 2008, the first Urethane Bumper Plate in 2012, the first Cerakote Olympic Bar in 2016, the first welded dumbbell with a high-strength handle in 2017, and the Advanced Weightlifting Platform with enhanced drop height and sound reduction in 2023. The introduction of AB Athletics, a venture that represents a significant leap in fitness training and education, heralds a new era of comprehensive fitness solutions, combining world-class equipment with elite training programs, embodying American Barbell's enduring commitment to redefining industry standards.

