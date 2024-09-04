Goostree Law Group Attorneys Named As Best Lawyers For 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Goostree Law Group wins Best Lawyers 2025

ST. CHARLES, IL, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Two lawyers with Goostree Law Group, a St. Charles family law firm, have been selected as Best Lawyers for 2025. Firm owner Tricia Goostree has been selected as a Best Lawyer, while Attorney Jeffrey D. Muntz has been named One to Watch.

Attorney Tricia Goostree's dedication to family law has earned her a fifth consecutive Best Lawyers award. As founder and managing partner of Goostree Law Group, Ms. Goostree handles all cases with integrity and fights tirelessly for her clients. She concentrates her legal practice on representing clients in cases involving divorce , spousal support, parenting time disputes, paternity, and other family law concerns.

Best Lawyers has recognized Jeffrey Muntz in its 2025 Ones to Watch list. Attorney Muntz is an equity partner at Goostree Law Group, and he has earned this award for his exceptional work in Illinois family law cases. With several years of previous experience serving as a prosecutor, Jeff brings a unique and valuable perspective to both family law and criminal defense cases. He now devotes his career primarily to helping spouses, parents, and other family members resolve their legal issues.

About Goostree Law Group

The highly skilled attorneys at Goostree Law Group are talented negotiators who work to help our clients reach settlements when possible, but we can also provide effective representation in the courtroom. Our firm is results-oriented, and we work hard to advocate for our clients throughout every step of their cases. Goostree Law Group assists with cases involving divorce, parenting time, parental responsibilities, spousal support, distribution of marital assets, domestic violence, and more.

Goostree Law Group also provides representation for people facing criminal charges, including DUI, drug possession, assault, and traffic violations.

