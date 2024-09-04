Parliament Dismisses Minister For Strategic Industries Kamyshin

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has backed the resignation of Oleksandr Kamyshin as for Strategic Industries.

Yaroslav Zheleznyak, an MP from the Holos faction, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, 243 MPs voted for the minister's resignation.

Earlier in his post on Telegram, Kamyshin said that he“will continue to work in the defense sector but in a different role.”

As Ukrinform reported, Kamyshin was appointed Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine in March 2023.

Parliament fails to approve resignation of StateFund Head Koval

In 2021-2023, he served as Chairman of the Board of JSC Ukrainian Railways.

The day before, Kamyshin submitted his resignation letter to the Verkhovna Rada.

The Verkhovna Rada received resignation letters from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna, Head of the State Property Fund Vitaliy Koval, Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska, Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Ruslan Strilets, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba.