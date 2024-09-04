Rise & Shine With Recipes That Make Breakfast 'Worth The Wake Up'

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) eMeals Collection Pairs Products from Bob Evans Farms® and Thomas'® Breads to Brighten Your Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- If your standard breakfast is a grab-and-go bowl of cereal or carton of yogurt, you're missing out on the pleasures of a hearty, full-flavored meal that can both kickstart and your morning. Now meal inspiration company eMeals has created a Worth the Wake Up collection of 12 easy-cook recipes featuring products from Bob Evans Farms® and Thomas'® Breads, making quick work of transforming your morning meal from boring to bravura.

Available free on eMeals' Worth the Wake Up landing page

or in the Bonus Collection of the eMeals app for subscribers, the collection utilizes six Bob Evans Farms products (Bob Evans® Liquid Egg Whites, Sausage Patties, Sausage Roll, Sausage Links and two Simply Potatoes® varieties) and four Thomas' Breads (Plain Bagels, Everything Bagels, Original English Muffins and Buttermilk English Muffins) to whip up breakfasts that deliver restaurant-caliber taste with minimal time and effort. The recipes offer easy ways to:



Upgrade everyday French toast with Cinnamon Crunch Bagel French Toast dredged in crushed cinnamon crunch cereal or a company-worthy French Toast Bread Pudding topped with sugared strawberries and whipped cream.

Get creative with crumbled sausage in recipes like Herbed Sausage Balls and Maple Sausage Pancakes, providing new ways to enjoy your favorite breakfast meat.

Elevate the breakfast sandwich with Sausage Reuben English Muffins, Cheesy Sausage Bagels or the Ultimate Bagel Breakfast Sandwich – a tower of smoked salmon, cream cheese, pickled red onions, scrambled egg whites, fresh dill and capers.

Take a Tex-Mex twist with Huevos Rancheros Bagels spread with refried beans, scrambled egg whites, cheese, sausage patties, salsa and guacamole, or go Mediterranean with Italian English Muffins or English Muffin Breakfast Pizzas. Add cups and casseroles to the mix with English Muffin Breakfast Cups (cubed muffins, eggs, cream, cheese and diced ham, bacon or sausage) or Everything Bagel Breakfast Casserole (cubed bagels, crumbled sausage, spinach, red bell pepper and cheese).

eMeals' weekly meal planning service

offers the same creativity and variety seven days a week – complete with a choice of meal plans for 15 different eating styles including Quick and Healthy, Clean Eating, Low Calorie, Low Carb, 30 Minute Meals, Kid Friendly and Vegetarian, plus periodic Occasions Plan and Bonus Collection menus for recipes that may not fit into the nightly dinner category.

eMeals subscriptions cost as little as $5/month, save an average of two hours of meal planning time every week, help reduce grocery expenses by utilizing ingredients efficiently and avoiding impulse purchases, and include optional one-click shopping from major retailers. Free 14-day trials are available here .

About eMeals

eMeals is the leading meal planning platform that has helped millions of families reduce the daily stress of preparing healthy, home-cooked meals while saving time and money. The eMeals platform seamlessly connects those consumers with retailers and brands to drive grocery orders and boost CPG product sales. Beyond meal planning, the eMeals platform includes the RecipeBox app for saving and organizing recipes from across the web, and the GroceryConnect SDK which integrates the company's online grocery shopping technology into third-party apps and websites. To learn more, visit .

About Bob Evans Farms, Inc.

For over 75 years, Bob Evans Farms has delivered delicious, quick-to-table, farm-inspired food that makes mealtime a little bit easier and a lot more delicious. We're proud to be the No. 1-selling refrigerated dinner sides*, including many varieties of wholesome, feel-good favorites such as mashed potatoes and macaroni and cheese, sold in grocery stores across the country. We're also a leading producer and distributor of sausage and egg products including liquid eggs. In addition to our flagship Bob Evans® brand, our product portfolio includes Simply Potatoes®, Egg Beaters® and Owens Sausage®. Bob Evans Farms is based in

Columbus, Ohio, and is owned by Post Holdings, Inc., a consumer-packaged goods holding company. For more information about Bob Evans Farms, Inc., visit

.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries

USA

is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates approximately 60 manufacturing locations in

the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. Bimbo Bakeries

USA

is owned by

Mexico's

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 35 countries.

*Source: Circana Total US MULO Latest 52 week ending July 14, 2024.

SOURCE eMeals