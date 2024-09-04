Launchtech Communications, A Cyberrisk Alliance Resource, Forms Strategic Partnership With Silver Jacket Communications

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Premier PR agencies join forces to enhance client offerings and leverage CyberRisk Alliance's unique access to senior-level cybersecurity practitioners

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CyberRisk Alliance (CRA), a business intelligence company serving the cybersecurity community, today announced the strategic partnership of LaunchTech Communications, a CRA resource, and Silver Jacket Communications. Both brands are leading public relations and communications agencies serving fast-growth cybersecurity and technology companies.“We are thrilled to support this partnership between LaunchTech and Silver Jacket,” said Doug Manoni, CyberRisk Alliance's Founder and Chief Executive Officer.“With strong parallels to our vision, Silver Jacket will enhance CRA's ability to deliver unique value to our clients in the highly specialized cybersecurity sector. This exciting partnership will also benefit enormously from CRA's unique communities and technology company decision makers.”Since its founding by Angelique Faul in 2019, Silver Jacket Communications has become a significant player in the cybersecurity industry with a vast network of CISOs, industry analysts and media. Faul's 25-year background in technology underpins the foundation that has enabled her firm to deliver impactful and highly personalized public relations and strategic communications services to hundreds of cybersecurity companies. By diving deep into each client's unique characteristics, Faul's customized programs exceed expectations and produce unquestionable results.“I am excited to announce our relationship with LaunchTech and forge a path that will benefit so many cybersecurity companies,” said Faul.“The opportunity to align with the CyberRisk Alliance engine is immensely exciting.”With an emphasis on merging technical acumen with creative communications strategies that build awareness and credibility for clients, Faul's approach closely mirrors that pioneered by Wayne Schepens, founder and Managing Director of LaunchTech. In this new partnership, Faul will continue in her current capacity and work alongside Schepens and the LaunchTech team; the two companies have a long-standing relationship which will act as a catalyst to enable rapid integration of their similar service portfolios and ensure clients benefit from the resources and opportunities provided by CRA.“Angelique is a world-class communications professional with strong cybersecurity roots,” said Schepens.“The synergies that will result from bringing our firms together will reverberate throughout the market and enhance our ability to deliver best-in-class service to our valued clients.”About CyberRisk AllianceCyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 innovative annual events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SC Media, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Identiverse, CyberRisk Collaborative, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, LaunchTech Communications and TECHEXPO Top Secret.Learn more at .About Silver Jacket CommunicationsSilver Jacket Communications specializes in elevating brands in the cybersecurity industry through innovative public relations, strategic communications, and dynamic social media strategies. Learn more at .

