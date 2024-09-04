After Hardik Pandya, Is Ananya Panday Cozying Up To THIS Cricketer? Fans Wonder, ‘What About Sara?'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ananya Panday is back in the headlines due to her name being linked to several cricketers. First, it was with newly-divorced Hardik Pandya after a of Ananya and the cricketer dancing together at the Anant Ambani and Radhika merchant wedding celebration went viral. It caused an array of speculations and rumors. Furthermore, the Liger was again linked with another cricketer named Riyan Parag after his controversial internet search history involving Ananya Panday's name.



Now the 25-year-old is being linked with another cricketing star. This time it is Shubman Gill. Ananya Panday posted a picture with Shubman Gill on her X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption 'Namaste India'. The post caught tons of attention online and several fans started wondering 'What about Sara?'









In the picture, the duo can be seen wearing headphones and earbuds by Beats by Dre as Ananya Panday and Shubman Gill have been signed by Apple-owned Beats by Dre to be their Indian brand ambassadors. The post has over 1.4 million views and thousands of comments from fans all across the platform.



One user wrote, "Sara ka sara Dhyaan Tum dono par hai," joking about Sara Tendulkar, the rumored girlfriend of Shubman Gill.

Another user shared a picture of Riyan Parag looking sad with the picture of Ananya and Shubman posing together.











One person commented, "Sab Riyan Parag ke liye dukhi hore mai Ishan Kishan ke liye hora."

Talking about being an ambassador of Beats by Dre, Ananya said, "Music has been an essential part of my life, whether I am working out, preparing for a role, or simply unwinding."

While Shubman said, "I am thrilled to be a part of the Beats Family as one of India's brand ambassadors. Beats is a brand that has the same commitment and dedication to performance as I do. I look forward to the great things that Beats has planned for India!"