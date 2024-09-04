Wearable Devices' XR Team Redefines Gesture Control With Breakthrough Neural Interface Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report shows how combining gesture control cameras with neural wearable interfaces surpasses line-of-sight and field-of-view limits-highlighting applications with Meta Ray-Ban and Lenovo ThinkReality glasses

YOKNEAM ILLIT, ISRAEL, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (the“Company” or“Wearable Devices”) (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW), a growth company specializing in artificial intelligence (“AI")-powered touchless sensing wearables, has published today its third comprehensive report by its extended reality (“XR”) team. This report reviews the integration of wearable and camera gesture-control technologies and sets a definitive benchmark for the future of gesture-control wearables.

The report, titled“Interaction Beyond Boundaries: Integrating Wearable Neural Interfaces and Gesture Recognition Cameras for Enhanced User Experience,” establishes that Wearable Devices is in a unique position leveraging both market knowledge and advanced neural technology perspectives. The insights presented in this new report provide an essential requirements framework for any commercially viable and truly useful gesture-control wristband. As such, it sets the bar for the entire wearables market against which all future gesture-control wristbands and rings should be measured.

The report also analyzed how the Mudra input wristband can be tailored to provide natural and intuitive input solutions for screenless, limited and rich display face-worn products. For screenless devices, like the Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses, discrete finger movements such as tap, a double-tap, and index or thumb finger movements with wrist orientation can emulate a controller-type input. For monocular displays, used in products such as the Google Glass Edition 2, using flicks - hand swipes and scrolls - for navigation, and tap/double tap gestures to input commands offers clear, distinct directional gestures such as a directional pad, that maximizes accuracy and minimize the likelihood of accidental presses. For mixed reality rich display headsets, the Mudra wrist-worn input solution can offer a full pointing device capability - navigating a cursor using wrist movements and gesturing using tap and drag gestures.

The report highlights how Mudra's cutting-edge neural technology is revolutionizing the landscape of gesture control wearables, setting unprecedented standards for the industry. Key highlights from the report include:



Enhanced User Experience Beyond Camera-Based Limitations: The Company's Mudra Band neural interface wristband offers innovative solutions that transcend the core limitations of current camera-based gesture control technologies such as line-of-sight and field-of-view restrictions. This positions the accuracy and performance capabilities of Mudra technology as pivotal advancements in AI-wearable gesture control.

Collaborative Innovations: Wearable Devices' report showcases groundbreaking demos developed in collaboration with industry giants Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Lenovo Group Limited (“Lenovo”), including the integration of the Mudra Band neural input wristband with Lenovo's A3 ThinkReality glasses and Qualcomm's Snapdragon SpacesTM XR Developer Platform. These collaborations illustrate the transformative potential of Mudra gesture control technology in real-world commercial applications. A New Standard in Gesture Control: The Mudra neural interface technology heralds a new era of gesture control wearables, providing unmatched benefits and functionality, significantly raising the standard for what consumers and industry players should expect from wearable gesture control technology.

Leeor Langer, Chief Technology Officer of Wearable Devices, commented,“Our XR team's comprehensive review not only highlights the superiority of Mudra technology over vision-based hand gesture recognition but also sets a new standard for the wearables market. This report is a must-read for anyone developing or investing in the next generation of gesture-control devices.”

About Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices Ltd. is a growth company developing AI-based neural input interface technology for the B2C and B2B markets. The Company's flagship product, the Mudra Band for Apple Watch, integrates innovative AI-based technology and algorithms into a functional, stylish wristband that utilizes proprietary sensors to identify subtle finger and wrist movements allowing the user to“touchlessly” interact with connected devices. The Company also markets a B2B product, which utilizes the same technology and functions as the Mudra Band and is available to businesses on a licensing basis. Wearable Devices Is committed to creating disruptive, industry leading technology that leverages AI and proprietary algorithms, software, and hardware to set the input standard for the Extended Reality, one of the most rapidly expanding landscapes in the tech industry. The Company's ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol“WLDS” and“WLDSW”, respectively.

