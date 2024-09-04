Alchemi Data Management And Phoenix Data Corporation Partner To Offer Uniquely Holistic Insider Threat Protection

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Alchemi Data Management Inc. , a leading provider of holistic insider threat protection, today announced a strategic partnership with Indianapolis, Indiana-based Phoenix Data Corporation , an award-winning provider of IT services for the U.S. and military as well as healthcare and other commercial sectors.

Through the partnership, Phoenix Data will offer Alchemi's ShieldCRS for enterprises seeking powerful protections against threats such as ransomware, IP theft and other digital sabotage. ShieldCRS provides unmatched control and peace of mind surrounding data loss prevention, using comprehensive user behavior analysis to identify threats, fully isolate them, and remediate any damage – all within one platform that is completely agentless.

"We're pleased to use this strategic partnership announcement as a launchpad for our new ShieldCRS platform that easily arms organizations with a holistic insider threat protection solution designed to fortify one of your most valuable assets – your data," said Michael Jones, CEO at Alchemi Data Management. "We're pleased to work alongside Phoenix Data Corporation to automatically and dynamically control data access and security. What makes ShieldCRS so different in a crowded insider threat protection arena is its cost-effectiveness, speed and simplicity – all while truly harnessing AI-based behavior analysis and equipping enterprises with the needed compliance and one-click remediation capabilities that bring data to its state prior to an attack."

"Phoenix Data Corporation is proud to partner with Alchemi Data Management to help our customers achieve their most important data resiliency and insider threat challenges," said Carol Curran, CEO at Phoenix Data Corporation. "Digital threats are constant and disruptive to business and mission fulfillment. When an organization introduces ShieldCRS into their insider threat program, they maximize the functional performance of their protected data while keeping operational uptime at its peak even following an attack."

About Phoenix Data Corporation

A leader in information systems and logistics, Phoenix Data Corporation provides a robust roster of services to increase efficiency, productivity and cost savings to businesses across all sectors. Successfully serving clients in the U.S. military, federal, state and local government, healthcare providers and commercial industries, the Phoenix Data team is equipped to provide services under numerous NAICS codes and have earned numerous certifications. Visit .

About Alchemi Data Management

Alchemi Data Management Inc. provides holistic insider threat protection through its powerful ShieldCRS platform that identifies, isolates and remediates threats such as ransomware, IP theft and other digital sabotage. With attacks on a continual upswing and the related costs soaring, ShieldCRS was purpose-built to go after all forms of insider threats, harnessing its unique location within the network to go beyond security by also providing the data resilience and intelligence needed to achieve regulatory compliance. Founded in 2020, Alchemi Data Management is headquartered in Friday Harbor, Washington. Visit .

