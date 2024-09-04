ASUS Announces New Vivobook S 15 And Proart PZ13 Copilot+ Pcs Powered By Snapdragon X Plus Processor







TORONTO, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS, a global leader in innovative and user-centric computing solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its latest ASUS Vivobook S 15 and ProArt PZ13 Copilot+ PCs, powered by the newly-announced Snapdragon® X Plus eight-core processor1. These new devices mark a significant expansion of the ASUS Copilot+ PC series, bringing a breakthrough platform that unleashes multiday battery life, unprecedented performance and AI-powered Copilot+ PC experiences to a broader audience, with immediate availability worldwide. Both laptops will be available starting September 4th, 2024, in Canada.



These new models are the first laptops to leverage the latest Snapdragon X Plus platform from Qualcomm Technologies, making advanced AI features more accessible than ever before. By integrating this powerful new silicon, ASUS continues to demonstrate its commitment to delivering user-centric design products that enhance daily life and productivity. The eight-core Qualcomm OryonTM CPU powering the Snapdragon X Plus platform delivers lightning-fast responsiveness and efficiency. An integrated GPU and support for up to three external monitors ensures exceptional graphics and immersive visual experiences. At the heart of the Snapdragon X Plus eight-core processor is a staggering 45 TOPS NPU of AI processing power and leading performance-per-watt, which paired with the platform's significant advancements in connectivity, will push productivity to new heights in ultraportable designs with incredible battery life. Whether creating presentations on-the-go or video streaming, the versatile functionality of this platform will enable transformative experiences.

“We're thrilled to see the Snapdragon X Plus eight-core platform bringing the transformative power of Copilot+ PCs to even more users worldwide. ASUS is committed to making cutting-edge technology, like the ProArt PZ13 , accessible to everyone, everywhere and this collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies is a significant step in that direction,” said Rangoon Chang, ASUS Corporate Vice President, Consumer BU.

The ASUS global logistics network ensures that these new Copilot+ PCs are readily available to customers worldwide. With the launch of these entry-level laptops powered by Snapdragon X Plus, ASUS and Qualcomm Technologies are making cutting-edge technology more affordable and accessible, empowering more users to experience the benefits of AI-enhanced computing.

“We are committed to offering groundbreaking on-device AI processing to our consumers worldwide,” said Kedar Kondap, SVP & GM, Compute and Gaming, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.“The Snapdragon X Plus eight-core processor pushes productivity to new heights from personal passion projects to everyday workflow for a more efficient day.”

Building on the momentum of the successful 2024 launch of ASUS Copilot+ PCs, which commenced in May, the ASUS Vivobook S 15 and ProArt PZ13 represent the next evolution in ultraportable and creator-focused laptops.

ASUS Vivobook S 15

ASUS Vivobook S 15 is designed for ultimate portability, featuring a slim 14.7 mm, 1.42 kg all-metal body with a minimalist aesthetic and a premium CNC-engraved logo. The 70 Wh battery provides up to 19+ hours of use, with fast charging and ASUS USB-C® Easy Charge. It includes a single-zone RGB backlit keyboard, a dedicated Copilot key for instant access to AI tools - including Copilot, Live Captions, and Cocreator - and an expansive touchpad with intuitive gesture controls. It also includes the innovative StoryCube AI-powered app that enables users to realize their creative aspirations. Connectivity is seamless with two USB4® ports, USB 3.2, HDMI® 2.1, a microSD slot, and WiFi 7 for blazing speeds up to 5.8 Gbps. The 15.6-inch 3K 120 Hz ASUS Lumina OLED display, with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and Dolby Atmos audio, delivers an exceptional audiovisual experience, ideal for productivity and entertainment.

ProArt PZ13

ProArt PZ13 is a lightweight, 0.85 kg, 9 mm detachable laptop built for on-the-go creativity, with IP52 and military-grade durability. This Copilot+ PC laptop delivers a next-level AI experience, with enhanced security, speed, and personalization. Connectivity is rich, with two USB4 ports and an SD Card reader. A 70 Wh battery enables extended off-grid use, offering up to 21 hours of FHD video playback. The 3K ASUS Lumina OLED touchscreen supports stylus input and offers stunning visuals with Pantone ® Validated certification and a 16:10 aspect ratio. ProArt PZ13 includes AI-powered tools like StoryCube for asset management and ProArt Creator Hub for optimizing workflows. It also comes with a six-month CapCut membership, offering rich video editing features for creators of all levels, and is bundled with an ASUS Pen 2.0 to boost creativity.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

The ASUS Vivobook S 15 and ProArt PZ13 will both be available starting from September 4th, 2024, in Canada.

The ASUS Vivobook S 15 (S5507QA-BB71-CB) , boasting the latest Snapdragon® X Plus eight-core processor, 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and 512 GB of storage will be available starting from CA$1,399 in exclusivity on the ASUS Store and Best Buy .

The ASUS Vivobook S 15 (S5507QA-DB71-CB) , boasting the latest Snapdragon® X Plus eight-core processor, 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and 1 TB of storage will be available starting from CA$1,499 in on the ASUS Store and selected retailers.

The ASUS ProArt PZ13 (HT5306QA-BB72T-CB) , boasting the latest Snapdragon® X Plus eight-core processor, 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM, 1 TB of storage and bundled with an ASUS Pen 2.0 will be available starting from CA$1,649 in exclusivity on the ASUS Store and Best Buy .

SPECIFICATIONS