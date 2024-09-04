Kuwait Amir Receives Saudi Min. Of State
KUWAIT, Sept 4 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Wednesday Minister of State and Cabinet Member Prince Turki bin Mohammad bin Fahad Al-Saud.
Prince Turki Al-Saud conveyed to His Highness the Amir the greetings of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and crown prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud, as well as their wishes to His Highness the Amir for good health and wellness and for the Kuwaiti people further progress and prosperity.
In response, His Highness the Amir conveyed his greetings to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, and Prince Mohammmd bin Salman Al-Saud, wishing them good health and wellness, and wished the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its people more progress and prosperity. (end)
