Kuwait Amir Receives Saudi Min. Of State

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 4 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber received at Bayan Palace on Wednesday of State and Cabinet Member Prince Turki bin Mohammad bin Fahad Al-Saud.

Prince Turki Al-Saud conveyed to His Highness the Amir the greetings of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and and Prime Minister Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud, as well as their wishes to His Highness the Amir for good and wellness and for the Kuwaiti people further progress and prosperity.

In response, His Highness the Amir conveyed his greetings to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, and Prince Mohammmd bin Salman Al-Saud, wishing them good health and wellness, and wished the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its people more progress and prosperity. (end)

dss









MENAFN04092024000071011013ID1108635013