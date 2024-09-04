Indonesian Pres. Praises Vatican's Support For Peace In Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 (KUNA) -- Indonesian President Joko Widodo expressed on Wednesday appreciation to the Vatican for its ongoing advocacy for peace in Palestine and its support for the two-state solution.

ANTARA news agency reported that during a meeting with Pope Francis at the State Palace in Jakarta, he said: "Conflicts and wars are occurring in various parts of the world, including Palestine, which has resulted in the deaths of more than 40,000 people".

He remarked that wars benefit no one as it only brings suffering and misery to people, emphasizing the significance of promoting peace and tolerance in the world.

Pope Francis was quoted as praising Indonesia's competency to unite despite the country's diversity, stressing that respecting culture and ideological differences makes diversity valuable.

He affirmed the commitment of the Catholic Church to peace the respect for all religions, as it condemned violence and intolerance.

Pope Francis is undertaking an apostolic journey to the Asia-Pacific from September 3-13, as his visit will include Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste, and Singapore, with Indonesia being the first stop. (end)

