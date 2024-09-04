Sreepur Village Celebrates 35 Years Of Transforming Lives With A Special Event At Millon Tandoori In Liverpool

MENAFN - Pressat) Following the success of their recent London event in May, Sreepur Village is thrilled to announce a special celebration in the North of England, hosted at Millon Tandoori in Liverpool. This event marks the 35th anniversary of Sreepur Village's extraordinary work ­­­in breaking the cycle of poverty by transforming the lives of single mothers and their children in Bangladesh.

We invite you to join us for a memorable evening that will bring the vibrant culture and flavours of Bangladesh to Liverpool. This celebration promises to be a true taste of Bangladesh, highlighting the rich heritage and impactful mission of Sreepur Village.

Event Highlights:



Inspirational Stories: Hear from our Chair of Trustees, Janette Porter, explain how the lives of mother-led families have been transformed by the support of Sreepur Village, showcasing the charity's profound impact over the past 35 years.

Fundraising Efforts: Engage in fundraising activities that will directly support Sreepur Village's ongoing mission to empower and uplift vulnerable single mothers and their children in Bangladesh Handmade Crafts: Opportunity to purchase handmade products as well as a limited edition of hand woven jamdani scarves crafted with care by our mothers and which encapsulates the rich heritage of Bangladesh's weaving heritage

Event Details:



Date: 18th September 2024

Time: 16:00-19:00 Location: Millon Tandoori, Liverpool

About Sreepur Village: Sreepur Village is the only residential charity in Bangladesh to provide displaced and distressed mother-led families with a path to a secure, healthy and sustainable future. For 35 years, they have provided a home and brighter futures for those in need, making a lasting impact on thousands of lives.

About Millon Tandoori: Millon Tandoori is a renowned restaurant in Liverpool, celebrated for its authentic Indian and Bengali cuisine. Committed to delivering an exceptional dining experience, Millon Tandoori is proud to host this special event in support of Sreepur Village.

Tickets for this event cost £40.00pp, to reserve your place please email ...