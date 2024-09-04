Teachers' Day 2024: Celebrating The Life, Contributions, & Legacy Of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) New Delhi. In India, September 5th is celebrated as Teacher's Day, commemorating the birthday of former President and renowned educationist Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Dr. Radhakrishnan was born on September 5th, 1888, into a middle-class Brahmin family in Tiruttani, Tamil Nadu. His father, Veera Samayya, was a Tahsildar at the time, and the family's native village was Sarvepalli.



Dr. Radhakrishnan's Early Marriage

Dr. Radhakrishnan's education began in Tiruttani, after which he completed his studies at the Lutheran Mission High School in Tirupati, Voorhees College in Vellore, and Madras Christian College. He earned his MA in Philosophy. At the age of 16, he married his distant relative, Sivakamu. At 20, he wrote his thesis on 'Ethics of Vedanta,' which was published in 1908. At just 21 years old, he began teaching as a Junior Lecturer in the Philosophy Department at Madras Presidency College. His teaching career was highly inspiring, and he made significant contributions to the field of education.

Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's Family Background





Father: Sarvepalli Veeraiah (a Brahmin and the headman and Tahsildar of a small village)

Mother: Sitamma (a homemaker and a religious woman)

Wife: Sivakamu (they were married in 1904) Children: Five daughters and one son (his son, Sarvepalli Gopal, became a renowned historian)

Where Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Taught

He taught at Madras Presidency College, Calcutta University, and Oxford University. Dr. Radhakrishnan served as the Vice-Chancellor of Andhra Pradesh University and Banaras Hindu University. Additionally, he was the Chancellor of Delhi University and became the first Indian Fellow to be elected to the British Academy. He also held the position of Chairman of UNESCO in 1948. His life and work earned him a prominent place in the world of education.

Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Became the First Vice President and Second President of India



He was elected as the second President of India in 1954 and served in this position until 1962. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1954. His birth anniversary, September 5th, is celebrated as Teacher's Day. Teacher's Day is observed in his honor, and on this day, people express their gratitude to their teachers. Dr. Radhakrishnan believed that teachers should hold a special place in society, and Teacher's Day keeps this idea alive. His ideals and teachings continue to inspire students and teachers alike.