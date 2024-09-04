Terahertz Chips Are Key To The Future Of 6G

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Imagine a future where internet connections are not only lightning-fast but also remarkably reliable, even in crowded spaces.

This vision is rapidly approaching reality, thanks to new research on terahertz communications technologies. These innovations are set to transform wireless communication, particularly as communications advances toward the next generation of networks, 6G .

I'm an engineer who focuses on photonics , the study of how light and other electromagnetic waves are generated and detected . In this research, my colleagues and I have developed a silicon topological beamformer chip .

Topological refers to physical features in the silicon that help steer terahertz waves, and beamformer refers to the purpose of the chip: forming terahertz waves into directed beams.

Terahertz frequencies are crucial for 6G, which telecommunications companies plan to roll out around 2030 . The radio frequency spectrum used by current wireless networks is becoming increasingly congested.