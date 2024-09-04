AUS strengthens global ties with new MOUs signed with top Tianjin universities

(MENAFN- AUS) Sharjah, UAE, September 3, 2024 – American University of Sharjah (AUS) has expanded its global reach by signing three new Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with leading universities in Tianjin, China. These partnerships with Tianjin University of Technology, Tianjin Chengjian University and Tianjin University of Commerce will facilitate valuable educational and research collaborations, further strengthening AUS’ presence on the international stage.



The MOUs were signed by Dr. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of AUS, and the representatives of the respective Tianjin universities: Dr. Qi Enping, Vice President of Tianjin University of Commerce; Dr. Yang Jing, Vice President of Tianjin Chengjian University; and Dr. Zhong Wei, Director of the International Office at Tianjin University of Technology. The signing took place in the presence of Jing Hongyang, Director General of the Tianjin Municipal Education Commission, along with senior officials from both institutions.



“These MOUs represent a pivotal step in our commitment to expanding our international footprint and fostering impactful collaborations with leading universities globally. By combining our strengths, we aim to enhance educational excellence, drive forward-thinking research and cultivate a rich cultural exchange that will benefit our academic communities and beyond," said Dr. Laursen.



The partnership with Tianjin University of Technology will focus on enhancing education and teaching methodologies, particularly in computer science, by refining talent training models, promoting international summer internships and balancing international education in engineering disciplines. Both institutions will explore joint education initiatives, including dual degrees and potential doctoral cooperation in Sino-foreign projects. The agreement also emphasizes scientific research through faculty exchanges, participation in international conferences and the establishment of joint research laboratories.



The collaboration with Tianjin Chengjian University will emphasize scientific research exchanges and specialist training. Both universities will engage in student and faculty exchanges, collaborate on curriculum development, and participate in mutual promotion activities, including recruitment events. Additionally, they will organize educational visits and cultural exchange activities, fostering a deeper understanding and collaboration between the institutions.



The MOU with Tianjin University of Commerce includes provisions for student and faculty exchanges, joint curriculum development and collaborative academic research. The partnership also aims to promote Chinese language learning and cultural experiences, providing a comprehensive educational exchange program that benefits both institutions.



These MOUs underscore AUS’ dedication to building robust international partnerships. By expanding its global reach, AUS is committed to providing its students and faculty with rich and varied academic opportunities and contributing to the advancement of knowledge and cultural understanding on a global scale. To learn more about AUS, visit





