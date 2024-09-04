Ukraine's Defense Minister To Discuss Strengthening Of Air Defense In Berlin
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Wednesday, September 4, the negotiations between Ukraine's Defense Minister, Rustem Umerov, and his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius, are planned in Berlin.
Journalists were informed about this by the Ministry of Defense of the federal Republic of Germany, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
"German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius will receive his Ukrainian colleague Rustem Umerov on a visit to the ministry in Berlin," the press service said.
Among the topics to discuss are the latest developments in Ukraine, German-Ukrainian cooperation in the field of security and defense, and strengthening of Ukrainian air defense.
As the ministry press service added, Pistorius plans to meet Umerov with military honors, and both ministers will lay flowers at the Bundeswehr memorial.
As reported earlier, Germany provided for €4 billion for military aid to Ukraine next year.
