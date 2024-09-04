عربي


Paris 2024: 6 Paralymians From Azerbaijan To Test Their Strength

9/4/2024 5:17:58 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Today, 6 athletes from Azerbaijan will compete in the Summer Paralympic Games held in Paris, the capital of France.

Azernews reports that Raman Saley, a para swimmer in the S12 category, will try his hand at the 100-meter freestyle swimming competition.

Paratroopers Aybeniz Babayeva and Kamran Zeynalov, performing in the P4 category, will demonstrate their skills in shooting at a distance of 10 meters.

Parapowerlifter Jeyhun Mahmudov (54 kilograms) and paraathlete Rufat Rafiyev competing in the F36 category will test their strength in nuclear propulsion.

Jahan Musayev will show his skills in the para archery competition. He will face Iran's Mahammadreza Amiri in the 1/16 finals.

It should be noted that currently, Azerbaijan has 3 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze medals. The "Paris-2024" Summer Paralympic Games will end on September 8.

AzerNews

