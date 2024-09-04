Paris 2024: 6 Paralymians From Azerbaijan To Test Their Strength
Today, 6 athletes from Azerbaijan will compete in the Summer
Paralympic Games held in Paris, the capital of France.
Azernews reports that Raman Saley, a para swimmer in the S12
category, will try his hand at the 100-meter freestyle swimming
competition.
Paratroopers Aybeniz Babayeva and Kamran Zeynalov, performing in
the P4 category, will demonstrate their skills in shooting at a
distance of 10 meters.
Parapowerlifter Jeyhun Mahmudov (54 kilograms) and paraathlete
Rufat Rafiyev competing in the F36 category will test their
strength in nuclear propulsion.
Jahan Musayev will show his skills in the para archery
competition. He will face Iran's Mahammadreza Amiri in the 1/16
finals.
It should be noted that currently, Azerbaijan has 3 gold, 1
silver and 1 bronze medals. The "Paris-2024" Summer Paralympic
Games will end on September 8.
