Paris 2024 Paralympics: Azerbaijani Paraswimmer Qualified For Final Stage
Azerbaijani paraswimmer Roman Saleh has once again tested his
strength at the Paris-2024 Summer Paralympic Games,
The paraswimmer who competed in the 100-meter freestyle swimming
competition, reached the finish line in 54.21 seconds qualified for
the final stage.
Roman Saleh also won the silver medal of the Paris Paralympics
in the 100-meter backstroke race.
Recall that the paraswimmer represented Azerbaijan at the 2016
Summer Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and the 2020 Summer
Paralympic Games in Tokyo, winning three Gold medals and one
silver.
Azerbaijan has a delegation of 18 athletes competing in 7 sports
at the Paris Paralympics, which runs until September 8.
Parataekwondo fighter Sabir Zeynalov has already secured a bronze
medal for the national team.
The Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games have attracted 4,000
athletes, all eager to demonstrate their talents.
These games mark the first time Paris is hosting the Summer
Paralympics and the second time that France is hosting the
Paralympic Games, as Tignes and Albertville jointly hosted the 1992
Winter Paralympics.
The programme for the 2024 Summer Paralympics was announced in
January 2019, with no changes to the 22 sports from the 2020 Summer
Paralympics.
The IPC considered bids for golf, karate, para dance sport, and
powerchair football to be added to the Paralympic programme as new
sports.
