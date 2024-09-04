Paris 2024 Paralympics: Azerbaijani Paraswimmer Qualified For Final Stage

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Azerbaijani paraswimmer Roman Saleh has once again tested his strength at the Paris-2024 Summer Paralympic Games, Azernews reports.

The paraswimmer who competed in the 100-meter freestyle swimming competition, reached the finish line in 54.21 seconds qualified for the final stage.

Roman Saleh also won the silver medal of the Paris Paralympics in the 100-meter backstroke race.

Recall that the paraswimmer represented Azerbaijan at the 2016 Summer Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo, winning three medals and one silver.

Azerbaijan has a delegation of 18 athletes competing in 7 sports at the Paris Paralympics, which runs until September 8. Parataekwondo fighter Sabir Zeynalov has already secured a bronze medal for the national team.

The Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games have attracted 4,000 athletes, all eager to demonstrate their talents.

These games mark the first time Paris is hosting the Summer Paralympics and the second time that France is hosting the Paralympic Games, as Tignes and Albertville jointly hosted the 1992 Winter Paralympics.

The programme for the 2024 Summer Paralympics was announced in January 2019, with no changes to the 22 sports from the 2020 Summer Paralympics.

The IPC considered bids for golf, karate, para dance sport, and powerchair football to be added to the Paralympic programme as new sports.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr