OSL Accelerates Global Expansion: Ex-Futu Global Marketing Maverick Joins As New CMO

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) (Hong Kong, 3 September 2024) – OSL , a leading regulated digital asset and the subsidiary of OSL Group (863) – Hong Kong's only publicly listed company fully dedicated to digital assets is pleased to announce the appointment of Jack Tan (alias Jack Derong) as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) . This strategic move aligns with OSL's global expansion initiative launched earlier this year, reinforcing the company's commitment to growth and innovation in the digital asset space.







Jack brings a wealth of experience in global marketing, most recently leading successful campaigns at Futu (known internationally as Moomoo) as the global head of marketing. His proven ability to drive exponential growth in diverse markets across APAC positions him perfectly to spearhead OSL's global marketing initiatives. Jack's expertise in identifying untapped market opportunities and executing innovative strategies will be instrumental in elevating OSL's brand presence and accelerating user acquisition in new territories.

“The greatest marketers are artists, painting the imagination with bold strokes of innovation.” – Jack Tan, CMO of OSL

Jack approaches marketing with an artist's eye, drawing inspiration from Steve Jobs.“Marketing is about being creative,” Jack states.“It's not just about matching your competitors' efforts, but also about venturing into uncharted territories. The biggest enemy is your mind – we must constantly push beyond our perceived limitations.”

Driving OSL's Marketing Future

As CMO, Jack envisions transforming OSL into a household name in the digital asset world. His comprehensive strategy focuses on cutting through the digital noise to establish OSL as a trusted, innovative leader in the global space. Central to this vision is the creation of a world-class marketing team, recognising that exceptional talent is the cornerstone of groundbreaking innovation.

Jack's approach emphasises fostering a high-density talent ecosystem where creativity and technology synergise to drive unprecedented marketing success. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and data-driven strategies, he aims to craft marketing campaigns that not only reach but deeply resonate with OSL's target audience. This talent-centric, innovation-driven approach is poised to propel OSL's brand visibility and market position to new heights in the rapidly evolving digital asset landscape.

Kevin Cui, CEO of OSL, expressed his enthusiasm about the appointment:“We are thrilled to welcome Jack to the OSL family. His impressive track record in driving growth and innovation in the fintech sector, particularly his success at Futu, aligns perfectly with OSL's vision for global expansion. As we continue to pioneer in the space, Jack's leadership is crucial in communicating our value proposition externally and driving our next phase of growth.”

End

About OSL

Backed by Asia's leading public fintech and digital asset company, OSL Group (863), formerly BC Technology Group, OSL is the world's first SFC-licensed and insured digital asset platform. Founded in 2018, OSL has an established history in the sector and is recognised by many as the leader in providing comprehensive regulated and licensed digital asset solutions.

OSL offers Markets services (brokerage, exchange, and custody) and SaaS technology solutions, which deliver institutional clients in addition to professional and retail investors access to global liquidity through its best-in-class digital asset platform. OSL's secured and insured hot and cold wallet infrastructure also ensures the safekeeping of digital assets with timely transaction settlements.

As the digital asset industry continues to evolve, so does OSL. OSL's simple and tailored approach compliantly navigates international clients through the evolving digital assets environment.

For more information, visit: osl

Press enquiries

...