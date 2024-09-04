Eggtronic Announces Evaluation Board For Ultra-Compact, Ultra-High-Efficiency 240W PD 3.1 Charger

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Eggtronic's 240W PD 3.1 Evaluation Board

Unique SmartEgg single-stage PFC and isolated regulation architecture delivers over 95% peak efficiency with minimum BOM

- Igor Spinella, CEO and FounderMODENA, ITALY, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Eggtronic has unveiled an evaluation board (EVB) that allows engineers to speed the development and significantly reduce the size and cost of 240W power delivery (PD) 3.1 applications while supporting ultra-fast charging through industry-leading efficiency.The SmartEgg 240W PD 3.1 EVB has a peak efficiency above 95% and operates at over 90% efficiency from light load to full load. A single stage that combines zero voltage switching (ZVS) power factor correction (PFC) and quasi-forward isolated regulation significantly reduces bill of materials (BOM) and size of key components (including storage capacitors and magnetics) compared to traditional PFC+LLC and PFC+Asymmetric Half-Bridge (AHB) architectures. The result is a platform that delivers light-load energy savings of up to 50%, achieves a power density of 21.9W/in3 (1.34W/cm3) to support extremely compact charger designs and, most importantly, dramatically reduces BOM cost.Based on Eggtronic's innovative SmartEgg AC/DC architecture, the new EVB incorporates proprietary mixed-signal, low-power EPIC (Eggtronic Power Integrated Controller) 2.0 IC controllers and features built-in protection against overpower, overvoltage, overtemperature, short circuits and brownouts. EPIC, which is based on a 32-bit RISC-V core and a rich set of high-performance digital and analog peripherals, incorporates a flexible internal structure that supports multiple independent control loops of both standard and proprietary power conversion architectures.“Users of laptops, tablets, smartphones and other power-hungry devices with a USB-C interface expect small, lightweight, high-power-density technologies that minimise charge time while saving money as cost is always a key driver in the choice of the power converters,” says Eggtronic CEO and founder, Igor Spinella.“The new SmartEgg 240W PD 3.1 EVB helps engineers to address these demands in the shortest possible time and with the smallest number of low-cost components.”Supplied as a dual-port module, the SmartEgg 240W PD 3.1 EVB can be quickly modified for any number of charging ports thanks to the flexibility of the EPIC 2.0 controller, which supports many slave buck converters, each acting as a standalone port. Because the master EPIC IC on the secondary side adjusts all the charging cases by distributing the power needed to each port or allocating the full power to a single port via I2C communication, the power sharing behaviour can be customised.To find out more about the technology behind the SmartEgg 240W PD 3.1 EVB visit: products-services/integrated-circuits/epic2acsxx/About Eggtronic:Eggtronic has been revolutionising the world of power converters and wireless power since 2012. Based in San Francisco, California, Modena, Italy, Taipei and Guangzhou, Eggtronic develops cutting-edge, environmentally friendly and energy-efficient technologies, with more than 350 international patents granted worldwide. 2020 saw the launch of the new ICs division that has been producing its first microchips since 2021. Whether through B2B partnerships in the consumer, automotive, or industrial fields, or for everyday consumers, Eggtronic invents revolutionary power technologies to make modern life easier, more efficient and more connected.

